19-year-old faces felony charge for involvement in street takeover

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars for his involvement in a street takeover that blocked traffic in Downtown Cincinnati.

There has recently been an uptick in street takeovers which is when a group of people stop traffic at an intersection while drivers do donuts and burnouts.

On Wednesday, Cincinnati police arrested 19-year-old Phillip Alwell for his alleged involvement in the street takeover on River Road back on Oct. 15.

“A lot of people were happy to see it to be honest. I mean I’ve seen the onlookers and everybody looking. They were excited about it,” said Daniel Simpson, who says he witnessed the incident.

Alwell is now facing a felony charge of inducing panic, and according to his arrest report, he is also accused of helping block the roadway so drivers could not pass.

“Long day at work, you want to go home and got people doing doughnuts blocking the streets off. That’s never a good thing,” Simpson said.

Last week, the Cincinnati City Council approved a motion that supported Ohio House Bill 56, which increases penalties for those involved in street takeovers when they run away from police.

Simpson says he understands the harsher punishment, but says he would like to see a designated area for car enthusiasts to get together in a safer way without putting others in danger.

“It’s an attraction. It will bring people out. As long as nobody is getting hurt I don’t see too much wrong with it,” he said.

The 19-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Thursday.

