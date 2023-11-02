The ballot explained: What NKY residents will be voting on this November

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Early voting kicks off Thursday and Northern Kentucky residents are heading to the polls.

The Nov. 7 Election is a big one for Kentuckians as they will be voting on who will be the next governor: The incumbent, Gov. Andy Beshear, or the current Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

It is no secret that Gov. Beshear and Cameron do not see eye-to-eye, especially on topics like abortion, education and crime.

During the Oct. 24 debate, the governor spoke a lot about his economic accomplishments for the commonwealth even in the midst of a pandemic. However, Cameron says this is one reason not to vote for Beshear.

“Now what Andy Beshear and I do agree on is that this race isn’t about Republican versus Democrat. What we differ on however is what it is about - I think it’s about crazy versus normal,” he said during the debate.

Kentuckians will get to vote between the two candidates and their lieutenant governor counterparts in the gubernatorial race.

Beshear continues to run alongside current Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman for the Democratic Party and Cameron is running with Robert “Robby” Mills on a Republican ticket.

In addition to the governor, other state positions will be voted on as well.

State Position Democratic Republican Secretary of State Charles “Buddy” Wheatley Michael Adams (Incumbent) Attorney General Pamela Stevenson Russell Coleman Auditor of Public Accounts Kimberley “Kim” Reeder Allison Ball State Treasurer Michael Bowman Mark Metcalf Commissioner of Agriculture Sierra Enlow Jonathan Shell

Local elections in Northern Kentucky

No local elections are listed on the ballot

Residents in Bracken County will vote on two school board members in separate races.

Running without an official opponent for Augusta Independent School Board of Education Member is William Brian Jett. Residents in part of Augusta West and Augusta East will vote in this race.

Also running without an official opponent is T.J. Burton in the Third Educational District for Board of Education Member. Residents who live in parts of Berlin and Milford will get the chance to vote in this race.

A County Surveyor will also be elected this year in the form of a write-in.

Three nonpartisan elections relating to education and city council will be on the ballot this year for some Campbell County residents.

Timothy David Curl is running for a Board of Education Member slot for Newport Independent School District. Those who go to the following precincts in Newport will vote in this race: A, B, C, D, E, F, G, I and J.

Part of the J precinct in Ft. Thomas will also vote in this race and part of Newport’s H and K precincts.

Southgate B and part of Southgate A precincts will get to vote in Southgate Independent School District’s Board of Education race. The only candidate on the ballot for the membership position is Larry Long.

Lastly, the City of Highland Heights will vote in the City Council race. The only candidate on the ballot is Rene Heinrich. This race will appear on Highland Heights precincts A, B, C, D, and E, and part of Johns Hill precinct.

The City of Warsaw will get to vote in its City Council race. Residents can vote for Dwayne Wood or write in a candidate.

This race will only affect Lower Warsaw residents and part of Upper Warsaw.

Grant County residents will vote on who their next jailer will be.

Running on a Republican ticket is Troy Hagedorn, who is running unopposed. However, residents can write in a different name.

Several nonpartisan races will be voted on this year in Kenton County, such as three board of education positions and city council.

David Ziegler and incumbent Araminta “Ari” Knight are running against one another for a spot on Ludlow’s City Council. The only precinct that will vote in this race is Ludlow’s A126.

Three candidates will run for membership in their school district’s board of education race.

Race Candidate Precincts Fifth Education District Erin McConnell BRM A125, CSP 1 (C101), CSP 2 (C102), CRH 1 (C130), part of ERL 3 (C113), VH 1 (C133), VH2 (C134), VH 3 (C135) Erlanger/Elsmere ISD Teresa Hunter Part of EDG 1 (B106), EDG 1.5 (B139), ELS 1 (C103), ELS 2 (C104), ERL 1 (C107), part of ERL 3 (C113), ERL 4 (C110) Ludlow ISD Shelly Riddle LUD (A126)

Five elections are happening in Mason County this year, all of which will be write-in votes.

Race Area Precincts Justice of the Peace First Magisterial District Maysville 1, 3, 4 & Plugtown Justice of the Peace Second Magisterial District Dover-Minerva, Fernleaf & Germantown 10 & 11, Mayslick, Washington 17 & 17A, & Kenton Station 16A Justice of the Peace Third Magisterial District Hilltop 16, Helena & Lewisburg 18-19-19A, Limestone & Plumville 20 & 21, & Rectorville & Orangeburg 21A & 22 Constable Third Magisterial District Hilltop 16, Helena & Lewisburg 18-19-19A, Limestone & Plumville 20 & 21, & Rectorville & Orangeburg 21A & 22 School Board Member Fourth Educational District Plugtown, Dover-Minerva, & Fernleaf & Germantown 10 & 11, & part of Maysville 1

Residents in Monterey will vote in the Mayoral and City Council races this year and all voting options are write-ins.

Voters will get to write in one mayoral candidate and up to six city council candidates.

Two nonpartisan races are happening in Pendleton County: Falmouth’s City Council race and the First Educational District’s Board of Education race.

Craig Owen and Bob Pettit are going head-to-head for City Council, and voters can only choose one candidate. The precincts voting in this race are at the courthouse, Pendleton Library, Blanket Creek and Oakland.

Derek Brown is running unopposed for the first district’s board of education slot.

Six local elections are taking place this year in Robertson County with no candidates on the ballot - only write-ins.

Race Area Precincts County Surveyor Robertson County All Precincts Constable First Magisterial District Mount Olivet 1 Constable Second Magisterial District Pinhook District 2 Constable Third Magisterial District Kentontown Constable Fourth Magisterial District Burika Constable Fifth Magisterial District Mount Olivet District 5

For more information regarding Kentucky elections and where to find your polling location, visit the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.