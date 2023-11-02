Cedar Fair and Six Flags announce merger deal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment, the parent company of Kings Island, and Six Flags announced Thursday they have struck an all-stock merger deal that will value the combined business at about $8 billion including debt.

This means the new, combined company will have 42 “iconic parks” and 9 resort properties for improved guest experiences and operations across 17 states, Canada and Mexico, according to a joint statement from both companies.

Cedar Fair owns 11 amusement parks and four outdoor water parks in the U.S. and Toronto.

Six Flags is the largest operator of water parks in North America with 27 parks in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Cedar Fair has a market value of $1.9 billion while Six Flags has a value of $1.75 billion, as of the close of Wednesday’s market.

Under the deal announced Thursday, Cedar Fair shareholders would own about 51.2%, and those of Six Flags would own approximately 48.8% of the combined company on a pro forma basis.

“Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance,” said Richard Zimmerman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cedar Fair, in a news release.

“Together, we will have an expanded and complementary portfolio of attractive assets and intellectual property to deliver engaging entertainment experiences for guests. The combination also creates an enhanced financial profile with strong cash flow generation to accelerate investments in our parks to delight our guests, driving increased levels of demand and in-park value and spending. I have great respect for the Six Flags team and look forward to joining forces as we embark on this next chapter together.”

Selim Bassoul, President and Chief Executive Officer of Six Flags, added: “The combination of Six Flags and Cedar Fair will redefine our guests’ amusement park experience as we combine the best of both companies.

“Six Flags and Cedar Fair share a strong cultural alignment, operating philosophy, and steadfast commitment to providing consumers with thrilling experiences. By combining our operational models and technology platforms, we expect to accelerate our transformation activities and unlock new potential for our parks. We are excited to unite the Cedar Fair and Six Flags teams to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities and operational efficiencies of our combined platform for the benefit of our guests, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders.”

Following the closing of the transaction, the newly formed Board of Directors of the combined company will consist of 12 directors, six from the Cedar Fair Board and six from the Six Flags Board, according to the joint statement.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the name Six Flags and trade under the ticker symbol FUN on the NYSE and will be structured as a C Corporation.

The combined company will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will maintain significant finance and administrative operations in Sandusky, Ohio, the news release states.

The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2024, following receipt of Six Flags shareholder approval, regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Approval by Cedar Fair unitholders is not required.

Six Flags’ largest shareholder, which owns approximately 13.6% of Six Flags’ shares outstanding, has signed a voting and support agreement to vote in favor of the transaction.

The companies expect to refinance their respective revolving credit facilities, and Six Flags expects to refinance the Six Flags Term Loan, ahead of transaction close.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.