Cincinnati hosts third workshop about potential railroad sale

Wednesday was the last public forum the city will host regarding the potential railway sale.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Election Day is only six days away and one of the most controversial issues on the ballot for Cincinnati voters is Issue 22: To sell or not to sell the Cincinnati Railroad.

The City of Cincinnati is proposing to sell the railroad to Norfolk Southern for $1.6 billion, but many people have concerns or questions regarding what the outcome will be.

On Wednesday, the city held a public forum to explain the potential sale.

“It would be a great opportunity for the City of Cincinnati, for us to work on the existing infrastructure that we have,” Nicole Ward told FOX19 NOW.

Ward says she plans to vote yes on Issue 22, but not everyone has the same stance.

“I think every ‘yes vote’ is a kick in the teeth of our brothers and sisters up north,” said Cincinnati resident Werner Lang.

Other residents say that if the sale goes through, the city will lose oversight and accountability to Norfolk Southern - the same railway giant that is still responding to the February train derailment in East Palestine.

“This is also a moral issue,” Lang says. “I’m thinking of East Palestine and all of the suffering citizens there that Norfolk Southern has destroyed their town and they’re still suffering. How can anybody morally justify rewarding this negligent corporation with our railroad?”

Wednesday night’s forum was the last city workshop on the railway sale.

Todd Zinser, a Cincinnati resident, says he has attended all three workshops and he is frustrated that questions about the sale are not being answered.

He says he plans on voting no on Issue 22.

“Number one is the lack of transparency. We really don’t know enough about this deal at this point,” Zinser said. “Number two: If people have questions about this transaction or this deal and they vote yes anyways, it’s gone. The rail is sold and we have no recourse whatsoever. So the permanency of this vote is very, very critical.”

City Manager Sheryl Long explains that it is normal to host gatherings like Wednesday’s forum to gain public input on where money should be spent.

“We’re here to take all of the information and make recommendations on behalf of all and where [it needs] to go and that’s all that we can focus on when it comes to this,” Long said. “Regardless of the sale - sale or no sale - this is a way for us to figure out where our community wants our dollars to go where do they want to see it show up?”

The city manager says council members will pivot whether the sale does or does not go through.

“You have your pros, you have your cons,” Ward said. “With positivity you have negativity. I just feel like everybody needs to look up and get the details and understand why this is a great opportunity for the city of Cincinnati. Not just for some, it’s for everyone.”

During the workshop, the city talked about how they would respond if the sale did not go through and what their goals are if the sale does.

