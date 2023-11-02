Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati woman arrested on charge of strangling boyfriend’s child

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman is under arrest on charges of strangling her boyfriend’s young son.

Cincinnati police took Bridgett Hamilton, 33, into custody on Wednesday.

They allege the incident happened last week, on Friday, at the child’s father’s home on River Road in Riverside.

The boy’s mother noticed marks on her son’s neck and called police.

Hamilton was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Her first court appearance in the case will be at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police have asked the judge to issue a temporary protection order requiring her to stay away from the boy, who fears her, court records show.

correction: A previous version of this story misidentified Hamilton's relationship to the boy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line....
Coroner’s office responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested in...
Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police sergeant’s arrest
Sydney Garcia-Tovar (left) and Jordan Spain (right).
Man sentenced for killing 16-year-old girl in drug deal/robbery
A 22-year-old man is expected to recover after he was grazed in the head with a bullet in a...
Shooting outside bar near UC that Cincinnati police warned last year should lose its liquor license

Latest News

Kickin it with Ken: Cincinnati Zoo installs Fiona nutcracker for holiday season
Kickin it with Ken: Cincinnati Zoo installs Fiona nutcracker for holiday season
The Ohio Attorney General will reveal the digital facial recognition of a Jane Doe found...
WATCH: Ohio Attorney General reveals digital facial recognition of Jane Doe found deceased in 2018
A 50-year-old woman is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County, Sheriff Richard Jones...
Woman killed in Butler County crash: Sheriff
WATCH: Ohio Attorney General to reveal digital facial recognition of a Jane Doe