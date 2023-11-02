Cincinnati woman arrested on charge of strangling boyfriend’s child

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman is under arrest on charges of strangling her boyfriend’s young son.

Cincinnati police took Bridgett Hamilton, 33, into custody on Wednesday.

They allege the incident happened last week, on Friday, at the child’s father’s home on River Road in Riverside.

The boy’s mother noticed marks on her son’s neck and called police.

Hamilton was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Her first court appearance in the case will be at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police have asked the judge to issue a temporary protection order requiring her to stay away from the boy, who fears her, court records show.

correction: A previous version of this story misidentified Hamilton's relationship to the boy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.