Cincinnati woman arrested on charge of strangling her own child

Bridgett Hamilton is under arrest on charges of strangulation and domestic violence involving...
Bridgett Hamilton is under arrest on charges of strangulation and domestic violence involving her own juvenile son, court records show.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman is under arrest on charges of strangling her own son, who is a juvenile, court records show.

Cincinnati police took Bridgett Hamilton, 33, into custody on Wednesday.

They allege the incident happened last week, on Friday, at the family’s home on River Road in Riverside.

She was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Her first court appearance in the case will be at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police have asked the judge to issue a temporary protection order requiring her to stay away from her son, who fears her, court records show.

