Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati Zoo gets ready for holiday season with Fiona Nutcracker statue

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo unveiled the new Fiona nutcracker statue Thursday just in time for the holidays.

It took about 12 people to create her and about 1,650 hours to make.

This year’s nutcracker will have:

  • Six slices of watermelon on her belt because she was born six weeks premature and loves watermelon
  • A camera on her belt because she grew up in front of the camera
  • 29 buttons on her coat representing her birthweight of 29 pounds
  • An Aquarius symbol because she is an Aquarius
  • Garnet, her birthstone, on the crown
  • Fritz, her baby brother, painted on her toenail

The Fiona nutcracker was first introduced in 2022 for the show’s 40th anniversary.

The hippo head took a year to create the 24-foot-tall nutcracker statue. It is a tribute to the zoo’s most famous resident -- Fiona.

Fans of Fiona will have fun finding the hidden details that are part of the famous hippo’s story.

The nutcracker has been a PNC Festival of Lights tradition for decades, and the last two have been a rhinoceros and a lion, according to the zoo’s archives.

The new hippo statue can be found at the main entrance of the zoo for the PNC Festival of Lights show from Nov. 17 to Jan. 7, 2024

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line....
Coroner’s office responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested in...
Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police sergeant’s arrest
Sydney Garcia-Tovar (left) and Jordan Spain (right).
Man sentenced for killing 16-year-old girl in drug deal/robbery
A 22-year-old man is expected to recover after he was grazed in the head with a bullet in a...
Shooting outside bar near UC that Cincinnati police warned last year should lose its liquor license

Latest News

A vehicle fire broke out on Interstate 75 northbound on Thursday, according to ODOT.
I-75 NB near Mitchell Ave. reopens after horse trail catches on fire
Western and Southern is now a partner with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Western and Southern partners with Cincinnati Bengals
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron participate in a...
The ballot explained: What NKY residents will be voting on this November
Warmer weather and mainly dry for the weekend