Covington police chase ends with driver escaping, teen passenger hospitalized, vehicle in Ohio River

A Covington police chase ended with a vehicle in the Ohio River early Thursday, a teenager...
A Covington police chase ended with a vehicle in the Ohio River early Thursday, a teenager hospitalized and the fleeing driver at large, police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington police chase ended with a vehicle in the Ohio River early Thursday, a teenager hospitalized and the fleeing driver at large, police say.

It all started shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Riverside Drive. Covington officers said they spotted a car driving recklessly and tried to stop it.

The driver fled by leaping from the vehicle and running off, leaving the car in gear on Riverside Drive with two 16-year-old passengers inside, according to a police spokesman, Lt. Justin Bradbury.

Both juveniles were able to escape before the vehicle before it went into the river, but one of them was hurt, he said.

The juvenile who was hurt was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

The driver remains at large.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Covington police detectives at 859-292-2234 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

