Crash sends actor Alan Ruck’s truck into pizzeria

'Succession' star Alan Ruck was involved in a Hollywood pizzeria crash on Tuesday. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - An actor famous for his roles in “Succession” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was reportedly involved in a multi-car crash in Hollywood on Tuesday.

It sent actor Alan Ruck’s truck crashing into a pizzeria.

Footage appeared to show Ruck talking on his cellphone at the scene of the crash.

Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car accident that sent his truck careening into a pizzeria.(Source: CNN/file)

The front end of the truck appeared to have plowed into the building, and one of the vehicles had apparently been rear-ended before hitting the driver’s side of the other car.

A police report was taken at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No citations or arrests were announced.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line....
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested in...
Sydney Garcia-Tovar (left) and Jordan Spain (right).
A 22-year-old man is expected to recover after he was grazed in the head with a bullet in a...
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
Fiona the Nutcracker is now standing at the entrance of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
FILE - Varieties of disposable flavored electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design,...
A vehicle fire broke out on Interstate 75 northbound on Thursday, according to ODOT.
