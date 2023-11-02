Damar Hamlin’s care team looks forward to his return to Paycor Stadium Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly one year after Damar Hamlin collapsed and nearly died during a Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, he’s set to return to Paycor Stadium this weekend.

Most of us remember that moment whether we were at the game or we watched it on TV. But the days that followed that we remember most. Seeing Hamlin recover and eventually play football again. The care team says his return to Paycor Stadium is all because of that early intervention in Cincinnati.

“We always prepare every game for something like this to happen,” said Dr. B Woods Curry an Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Cincinnati, “And hope that it never does.”

Dr. B Woods Curry and paramedic Brian Reid were both working the Bengals game as part of the medical team from UC Health when Hamlin collapsed.

Reid remembers when they heard the “all call” announcement meaning all hands on deck to save Hamlin.

“I distinctly remember, I looked at my partner, I’m like, ‘they don’t normally say that.’” Reid said. “So we knew right away, it was going to be something serious.”

The medical teams responded almost immediately.

“The amount of time from when he fell, to the time that we were at his head, was 60 seconds,” Dr. Curry said, “And then from my recollection of time - from collapse to time to in the ambulance - was about 10 minutes.”

Once Hamlin was in the ambulance, Kylee Ham was one of the members of the care team from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who took over life-saving measures.

I asked if she felt extra pressure knowing this was an NFL player in her care.

“Yeah, I felt extra pressure for that,” Ham said. “And then I had an anticipation that there would probably be a lot more attention on this.”

Dr. Curry said: “I think the gravity of the whole thing kind of started to hit after we knew we’d gotten him safely out of the stadium. You know, up until that point, you’re in your job, right? You’re just doing kind of the routine reps, things you do all the time. Certainly in an unusual situation and unusual setting.”

Hamlin only spent a week at UCMC. He has recovered enough to be able to play Sunday at PayCor Stadium when the Bengals host the Bills.

“It is awesome and fantastic that we’re going to have Damar back playing in town this week,” says Dr. Curry, “And I’m super proud of that. And if we can save one kid’s life on a high school football field or a soccer field or basketball court, I think it would be an exponential effect or impact from this event.”

Woods shared some advice for anyone nervous about using CPR or an AED on a loved one when you’re emotionally involved?

“You can’t make it worse at all. You can only make it better. Starting CPR, getting the AED on doing what it tells you to do because it’ll tell you how to use it, you don’t have to have any training at all. Although a few minutes on it is not hurtful.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.