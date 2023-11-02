Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Damar Hamlin’s care team looks forward to his return to Paycor Stadium Sunday

They reflect on what happened 10 months ago
Damar Hamlin's care team looks forward to his return to Paycor Stadium
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly one year after Damar Hamlin collapsed and nearly died during a Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, he’s set to return to Paycor Stadium this weekend.

Most of us remember that moment whether we were at the game or we watched it on TV. But the days that followed that we remember most. Seeing Hamlin recover and eventually play football again. The care team says his return to Paycor Stadium is all because of that early intervention in Cincinnati.

“We always prepare every game for something like this to happen,” said Dr. B Woods Curry an Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Cincinnati, “And hope that it never does.”

Dr. B Woods Curry and paramedic Brian Reid were both working the Bengals game as part of the medical team from UC Health when Hamlin collapsed.

Reid remembers when they heard the “all call” announcement meaning all hands on deck to save Hamlin.

“I distinctly remember, I looked at my partner, I’m like, ‘they don’t normally say that.’” Reid said. “So we knew right away, it was going to be something serious.”

The medical teams responded almost immediately.

“The amount of time from when he fell, to the time that we were at his head, was 60 seconds,” Dr. Curry said, “And then from my recollection of time - from collapse to time to in the ambulance - was about 10 minutes.”

Once Hamlin was in the ambulance, Kylee Ham was one of the members of the care team from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who took over life-saving measures.

I asked if she felt extra pressure knowing this was an NFL player in her care.

“Yeah, I felt extra pressure for that,” Ham said. “And then I had an anticipation that there would probably be a lot more attention on this.”

Dr. Curry said: “I think the gravity of the whole thing kind of started to hit after we knew we’d gotten him safely out of the stadium. You know, up until that point, you’re in your job, right? You’re just doing kind of the routine reps, things you do all the time. Certainly in an unusual situation and unusual setting.”

Hamlin only spent a week at UCMC. He has recovered enough to be able to play Sunday at PayCor Stadium when the Bengals host the Bills.

“It is awesome and fantastic that we’re going to have Damar back playing in town this week,” says Dr. Curry, “And I’m super proud of that. And if we can save one kid’s life on a high school football field or a soccer field or basketball court, I think it would be an exponential effect or impact from this event.”

Woods shared some advice for anyone nervous about using CPR or an AED on a loved one when you’re emotionally involved?

“You can’t make it worse at all. You can only make it better. Starting CPR, getting the AED on doing what it tells you to do because it’ll tell you how to use it, you don’t have to have any training at all. Although a few minutes on it is not hurtful.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line....
Coroner’s office responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested in...
Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police sergeant’s arrest
Westbound Interstate 74 was shut down for hours in southeastern Indiana following a fatal crash...
Ohio man identified in Batesville semi crash that shut down I-74

Latest News

Sedamsville shooting victim's sister is seeking information on her murder
Sedamsville shooting victim’s sister seeks information on her murder
Ohio Task Force 1 conducts heavy equipment and crane rescue training
Ohio Task Force 1 conducts heavy equipment and crane rescue training
Security camera footage of a Butler County woman's car catching fire after an explosive device...
New York man pleads guilty to planting explosive on Butler County victim’s car, prosecutors say
Security camera footage of a man lighting explosive on Butler County woman's car
Security camera footage of a man lighting explosive on Butler County woman's car
The Ohio Attorney General will reveal the digital facial recognition of a Jane Doe found...
Investigators reveal information based on latest digital facial recognition of Jane Doe found deceased in 2018