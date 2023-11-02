Contests
Green Day coming to Great American Ballpark for “The Saviors Tour”

Green Day will be coming to Cincinnati in Aug. 2024.
Green Day will be coming to Cincinnati in Aug. 2024.(Emmie America | Emmie Anderson)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre’ Cool are making their way to Great American Ballpark in August on The Saviors Tour, a global stadium tour celebrating 30 YEARS of their albums Dookie and 20 years of American Idiot.

The North American tour will start July 29, with the group stopping in Cincinnati on Aug. 21.

Fans can expect to hear hits like “Basketcase,” “When I Come Around,” “American Idiot,” and “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” as well as songs off their new album “Saviors.”

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride,” Green Day said in a statement.

Green Day will tour with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas.

The Citi presale will start Tuesday at 10 a.m. Additionally, fans can sign up for Green Day’s mailing list by Tuesday to get first access to presale tickets.

They will also be offering a variety of different VIP packages for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Details about the VIP packages have not been released at this time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 10. at 10 a.m.

Here is a full list of dates of the North American tour:

  • Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
  • Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
  • Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*
  • Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field
  • Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
  • Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
  • Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
  • Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
  • Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field
  • Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre
  • Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park
  • Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
  • Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
  • Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
  • Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park
  • Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
  • Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
  • Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field
  • Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
  • Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
  • Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
  • Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
  • Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
  • Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park
  • Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

