I-75 NB near Mitchell Ave. partially open due to horse trailer catching on fire

A vehicle fire broke out on Interstate 75 northbound on Thursday, according to ODOT.
A vehicle fire broke out on Interstate 75 northbound on Thursday, according to ODOT.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A trailer carrying horses caught fire on Thursday, shutting down part of northbound Interstate 75 near Mitchell Avenue.

The two left lanes of I-75 are currently open while crews continue working to help put out the smoke from the fire, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

A fire chief says the trailer carrying three horses began to leak fuel, later catching the engine on fire.

The horses were taken out of the truck while crews fought the fire and were safely transported to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds where they will be picked up by their owner(s).

No injuries were reported.

FOX19 NOW will update this story once the highway opens back up completely.

