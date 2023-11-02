I-75 NB near Mitchell Ave. reopens after horse trail catches on fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A trailer carrying horses caught fire on Thursday, shutting down part of northbound Interstate 75 near Mitchell Avenue.

The two left lanes of I-75 are currently open while crews continue working to help put out the smoke from the fire, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Fire Chief Matt Flagler says the trailer carrying three horses began to leak fuel, later catching the engine on fire.

The horses were taken out of the truck while crews fought the fire and were safely transported to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds where they will be picked up by their owner(s).

No injuries were reported.

