Man charged with murder in death of 69-year-old Roselawn resident, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged in the death of a 69-year-old Roselawn resident on Reading Road on Monday, police say

Keenan Ross, 26, was charged with murder on Thursday.

He was already in custody at the Hamilton County jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

The victim, Eugene Parish, was found at Essex House according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office on Monday. Police were dispatched to the area at around 3 p.m. They were responding to the report of an assault.

Police found Parish dead in an apartment when they arrived.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call police investigators at 513-352-3542, or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

