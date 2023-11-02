Contests
Missouri man pleads guilty to sex charges in Butler County

Missouri man pleads guilty to sex crimes in Butler County
By Mary LeBus and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Missouri man pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition in Butler County, court docs say.

Prosecutors accused Seth Nuthak, 44, of having sexual contact with at least one person under the age of 13 between Nov. 2019 and May 2023.

Nuthak was initially indicted on three counts. He’s facing three years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

