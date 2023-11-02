Missouri man pleads guilty to sex charges in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Missouri man pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition in Butler County, court docs say.

Prosecutors accused Seth Nuthak, 44, of having sexual contact with at least one person under the age of 13 between Nov. 2019 and May 2023.

Nuthak was initially indicted on three counts. He’s facing three years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

