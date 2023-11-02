New York man pleads guilty to planting explosive on Butler County victim’s car, prosecutors say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A New York man pleaded guilty to lighting an explosive device on a Butler County woman’s car, prosecutors say.

Farhan Jami, 28, of East Meadow, New York, pleaded guilty on Thursday to possessing an unregistered destructive device in Southern Ohio District Court.

Jami had flown from New York to Ohio and built an explosive device out of thermite - an explosive powder - and sparklers that he had brought with him on the trip.

Security camera video caught Jami placing the device on the hood of a car owned by a Butler County woman and setting it on fire.

Law enforcement, who responded to the fire, found Jami in a vehicle down the street. According to a press release from the US Attorney’s office, they found a bag of thermite in his car, as well as a lighter, a hat, a mask and gloves he had used during the crime.

Jami was indicted in June. He’s facing up to 10 years in federal prison.

