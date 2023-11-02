Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

New York man pleads guilty to planting explosive on Butler County victim’s car, prosecutors say

Security camera footage of a man lighting explosive on Butler County woman's car
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A New York man pleaded guilty to lighting an explosive device on a Butler County woman’s car, prosecutors say.

Farhan Jami, 28, of East Meadow, New York, pleaded guilty on Thursday to possessing an unregistered destructive device in Southern Ohio District Court.

Jami had flown from New York to Ohio and built an explosive device out of thermite - an explosive powder - and sparklers that he had brought with him on the trip.

Security camera video caught Jami placing the device on the hood of a car owned by a Butler County woman and setting it on fire.

Law enforcement, who responded to the fire, found Jami in a vehicle down the street. According to a press release from the US Attorney’s office, they found a bag of thermite in his car, as well as a lighter, a hat, a mask and gloves he had used during the crime.

Jami was indicted in June. He’s facing up to 10 years in federal prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line....
Coroner’s office responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested in...
Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police sergeant’s arrest
Westbound Interstate 74 was shut down for hours in southeastern Indiana following a fatal crash...
Ohio man identified in Batesville semi crash that shut down I-74

Latest News

Sedamsville shooting victim's sister is seeking information on her murder
Sedamsville shooting victim’s sister seeks information on her murder
Ohio Task Force 1 conducts heavy equipment and crane rescue training
Ohio Task Force 1 conducts heavy equipment and crane rescue training
Security camera footage of a man lighting explosive on Butler County woman's car
Security camera footage of a man lighting explosive on Butler County woman's car
The Ohio Attorney General will reveal the digital facial recognition of a Jane Doe found...
Investigators reveal information based on latest digital facial recognition of Jane Doe found deceased in 2018