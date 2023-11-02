Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Not enough money is being spent on climate, UN report says

FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.
FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We are not spending enough money to prepare vulnerable countries for natural disasters caused by climate change, according to a United Nations report published Thursday.

The U.N. Environment Programme’s Annual Adaption Gap Report says the impacts of climate change are accelerating while measures to adapt to climate change in the developing world are slowing. This is leaving billions of people increasingly vulnerable to extreme heat, worsening storms and sea level rise.

The estimated costs to fully prepare low-income nations for the worst effects of a rapidly heating planet are now at least 10 times greater than the amount of money currently flowing to these regions.

The report shows the world can still prevent the mounting economic toll from climate disasters.

The issue is expected to be a key sticking point in climate negotiations at the COP 28 talks in Dubai this December.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line....
Coroner’s office responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested in...
Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police sergeant’s arrest
Sydney Garcia-Tovar (left) and Jordan Spain (right).
Man sentenced for killing 16-year-old girl in drug deal/robbery
A 22-year-old man is expected to recover after he was grazed in the head with a bullet in a...
Shooting outside bar near UC that Cincinnati police warned last year should lose its liquor license

Latest News

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
Warmer weather and mainly dry for the weekend
The Ohio Attorney General will reveal the digital facial recognition of a Jane Doe found...
Investigators reveal information based on latest digital facial recognition of Jane Doe found deceased in 2018
FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall listens to a reporter's question following oral...
Alabama can execute inmate with nitrogen gas, state’s highest court says
FILE - Workers toil to clear rail cars that derailed and collapsed a bridge over Interstate 25...
Investigators focus on railway inspection practices after fatal Colorado train derailment