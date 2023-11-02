Ohio Task Force 1 conducts heavy equipment and crane rescue training

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - When disasters strike, there are often threats of buildings collapsing. This week, specialists and instructors trained a wide variety of first responders to operate cranes, heavy equipment, and specialized rigging techniques to rescue victims from a disaster environment.

It is no simple task with intense calculations, the human power of connecting chains to debris, and crane operators meticulously moving the crane to ensure safety. Yet it is all done in a timely manner to help victims in a disastrous situation. This is why the training is so vigorous.

“This is a curriculum that was developed by FEMA all the way back after 9/11 when the World Trade Center collapsed and [Ohio Task Force 1 are] working with the trade unions, the international trade union of operating engineers to train our responders in how to use cranes and heavy equipment properly on a disaster site to affect rescue,” says Rescue Team Manager of Ohio Task Force 1 Michael Muhl.

Both new responders and current responders are learning techniques to stay up-to-date on training with these subjects.

Students representing thirteen different Department of Homeland Security / FEMA Urban Search & Rescue Task Forces are attending this Heavy Equipment Rigging Specialist course at the Ohio Task Force 1 Training Center in Dayton, Ohio.

In addition to multiple entities involved with the training course, the Ohio National Guard and some of their representatives were attending as they are part of the Community Emergency Response Team Program (CERTP).

The thirty-two-hour course was delivered by FEMA/DHS-recognized instructors along with the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 18.

The four-day training course concluded Thursday with an extensive test.

“[Students] have eight hours of just about nonstop work without much rest. We’ll try to replicate an actual deployment through a disaster as realistically as we can in a training environment,” explained Muhl.

The Heavy Equipment Response Training course has students work with structural engineers, rescue specialists, riggers, and equipment operators to learn advanced rigging techniques, including how to mitigate special hazards with concrete and steel construction, and how to employ their rigging to stabilize buildings and building components.

Students in this course learn common rigging terminology, heavy equipment hand signals, how to safely and efficiently deploy mobile cranes and other heavy equipment during critical Urban Search and Rescue operations, how demolition contractors and their equipment may be effectively used, and they identify the non-traditional uses of mobile cranes and other heavy equipment that might be employed during US&R operations.

It is also a rare opportunity to learn all of these subjects in a country that is certified by FEMA.

“FEMA designated two national centers of excellence for training and Ohio is one of those centers. Sacramento, California is the other one so we’re very honored to be considered a training center of excellence for the entire East Coast and the Midwest of the country. A lot of that is because of the support we get from Local 18 and the other IOUE locals,” Muhl said.

The course is supported by the IUOE Local 18, with the majority of the cranes utilized in class, the crane operators, and the instructors coming from Local 18′s Region IV Training Facility in Miamisburg, and the Operating Engineers’ Apprenticeship and Training Program.

Ohio Task Force 1 and IUOE Local 18 have had a close relationship, as they held their first training session at the site in the early 1990s. It has grown significantly over the last few decades.

The impact of this course that is conducted each year is something Muhl said allows, “planning ahead, having the preparation done, having the relationships forged, recognizing the faces, recognizing the names, having worked together before; is infinitely easier to rejoin and to work together again in real circumstances if you’ve done it before on a training ground.”

Operating Engineers have repeatedly responded to disasters, as evidenced by their work after the L’Ambiance Building collapse in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1987; the San Francisco and Los Angeles earthquakes in 1989, 1991, 1992, and 1994; the Midwest Region Flood of the Mississippi River in 1993; the Alfred P. Murrah Building bombing in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 1995; the World Trade Center (WTC) and Pentagon disaster and cleanup in 2001; the Fresh Kills Reclamation site in 2001, the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster cleanup in 2003, and the Gulf Coast cleanup in 2005 according to a press release from Ohio Task Force 1.

Ohio Task Force 1 has almost 30 personnel trained as Heavy Equipment Rigging Specialists and 13 recognized Federal Instructors for the Heavy Equipment Rigging Specialist curriculum.

