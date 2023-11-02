Sedamsville shooting victim’s sister seeks information on her murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman is looking for answers after her sister was shot and killed outside of a Cincinnati elementary school in October.

Sara Westbrooks, 33, was driving by the Riverside Academy with her one-year-old in the backseat when someone started shooting at her vehicle.

As a result of the shooting, Sara crashed into a tree line and was later pronounced dead. Her murder remains unsolved.

Cincinnati police have not reported any arrests since the incident took place, and now the victim’s family is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Y’all took a woman’s life over something that was probably so small because Sara was not an enemy to anybody,” said the victim’s sister, Demetria Westbrooks.

The shooting took place just eight days ago outside of Riverside Academy while children were in class.

“It happened right in front of my nephew and niece’s school. They got in the car and they’re just talking about what happened and they’re telling me all of these stories of what they thought happened ‘Oh it was an accident, somebody was shooting, we heard the gunshots and somebody sped by,’” Demetria explained. “Just hearing the kids in the car just telling me on and on what [happened], and I’m just like breaking down and they’re looking at me and I’m looking at them and I’m like, ‘Y’all that was your mother that was in the car.’”

Demetria described her sister as a goofy, loving person who made friends everywhere she went and was an amazing mother to five kids.

“For me to have to tell them that their mother - my sister of 33 years - is gone... It had to be the worst news ever,” she said.

Now the family says they want to know who did this and why.

While they wait for answers, they are finding some comfort in the memories Sara’s friends have been sharing.

“I don’t even know some of the people and they’re like ‘Sara was like a mother to me, a sister to me’ and it’s like ‘Dang’ you know, she was something to everybody,” Demetria said.

Demetria tells FOX19 NOW that Sara’s co-workers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and her kids’ school have helped with food and supplies for her children. She says a local car dealership helped get the family a vehicle big enough to transport all the kids.

A GoFundMe was also made to help with finances.

Police say a second victim was also shot and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Officers confirmed that he is still alive.

