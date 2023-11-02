Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Sedamsville shooting victim’s sister seeks information on her murder

Sedamsville shooting victim's sister is seeking information on her murder
By Ken Brown
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman is looking for answers after her sister was shot and killed outside of a Cincinnati elementary school in October.

Sara Westbrooks, 33, was driving by the Riverside Academy with her one-year-old in the backseat when someone started shooting at her vehicle.

As a result of the shooting, Sara crashed into a tree line and was later pronounced dead. Her murder remains unsolved.

Cincinnati police have not reported any arrests since the incident took place, and now the victim’s family is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Y’all took a woman’s life over something that was probably so small because Sara was not an enemy to anybody,” said the victim’s sister, Demetria Westbrooks.

Coroner IDs woman killed after shooting, crash near Cincinnati school

The shooting took place just eight days ago outside of Riverside Academy while children were in class.

“It happened right in front of my nephew and niece’s school. They got in the car and they’re just talking about what happened and they’re telling me all of these stories of what they thought happened ‘Oh it was an accident, somebody was shooting, we heard the gunshots and somebody sped by,’” Demetria explained. “Just hearing the kids in the car just telling me on and on what [happened], and I’m just like breaking down and they’re looking at me and I’m looking at them and I’m like, ‘Y’all that was your mother that was in the car.’”

Demetria described her sister as a goofy, loving person who made friends everywhere she went and was an amazing mother to five kids.

“For me to have to tell them that their mother - my sister of 33 years - is gone... It had to be the worst news ever,” she said.

Now the family says they want to know who did this and why.

While they wait for answers, they are finding some comfort in the memories Sara’s friends have been sharing.

“I don’t even know some of the people and they’re like ‘Sara was like a mother to me, a sister to me’ and it’s like ‘Dang’ you know, she was something to everybody,” Demetria said.

Demetria tells FOX19 NOW that Sara’s co-workers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and her kids’ school have helped with food and supplies for her children. She says a local car dealership helped get the family a vehicle big enough to transport all the kids.

A GoFundMe was also made to help with finances.

Police say a second victim was also shot and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Officers confirmed that he is still alive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line....
Coroner’s office responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested in...
Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police sergeant’s arrest
Westbound Interstate 74 was shut down for hours in southeastern Indiana following a fatal crash...
Ohio man identified in Batesville semi crash that shut down I-74

Latest News

Ohio Task Force 1 conducts heavy equipment and crane rescue training
Ohio Task Force 1 conducts heavy equipment and crane rescue training
Security camera footage of a Butler County woman's car catching fire after an explosive device...
New York man pleads guilty to planting explosive on Butler County victim’s car, prosecutors say
Security camera footage of a man lighting explosive on Butler County woman's car
Security camera footage of a man lighting explosive on Butler County woman's car
The Ohio Attorney General will reveal the digital facial recognition of a Jane Doe found...
Investigators reveal information based on latest digital facial recognition of Jane Doe found deceased in 2018
Wilder police say 32-year-old Chery Kidwell of Brooksville, Kentucky, was killed when her...
Victim identified in collision that pushed her truck over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY