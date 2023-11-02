Contests
Slow Warm Up Begins Thursday Afternoon

Temperatures will return to the 60′s by Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Forecast For Thursday
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another cold start in the 20′s Thursday morning, but temperatures slowly warm Thursday, with abundant sunshine and winds out of the southwest highs will reach the low 50s.

Friday morning starts off in the low 30s, but temps rise to the mid and upper 50s as clouds increase because of breezy southwest winds that may gust up to 30 miles per hour in the afternoon. The winds will be the only concern for folks heading to any high school football playoff games.

The weekend is mainly quiet with a mix of sun and clouds during the day and high temperatures back in the 60s with morning lows in the low 40s. Models are trying to show the opportunity for a few sprinkles Saturday , but given how dry it’ll be in the days leading up to a weakening system, we think most will be dry.

More importantly, don’t forget to ‘fall back’ one hour with all of the clocks in your home as we gain an hour thanks to the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Sunday evening will see clouds increase but dry conditions remain ahead of the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium Sunday at 8:20 p.m.

Monday is also the warmest day of the extended forecast with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. The work week starts off dry under mostly cloudy skies, but Monday evening could see a few showers develop. More showers are expected to move in late Monday night through Tuesday and will bring cooler conditions back to the tri-state. Expect the middle of the week next week to have highs in the low 50s and lows in the 30s.

