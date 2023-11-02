Contests
SUV pulled from Ohio River in Covington

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after an SUV was pulled from the Ohio River in Covington overnight, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Covington police responded to the river off Riverside Drive next to the Roebling Suspension Bridge about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers say.

The vehicle is out of the water but police remain on scene.

Police have not said yet how they think the vehicle got into the river or if they suspect anyone was inside of it at any point.

