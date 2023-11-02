Contests
Victim identified in collision that pushed her truck over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY

Drone video of the crash scene at I-275 eastbound in Campbell County after a semi-truck turned over and another vehicle drove off the highway on Tuesday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 32-year-old mother was killed when several vehicles crashed on Eastbound I-275 Tuesday night, Wilder police say.

Cheryl Kidwell of Brooksville, Kentucky, was driving a pickup when vehicles began to slow down due to heavy traffic on I-275 near the AA Highway ramp, a news release from the police department said.

According to police, multiple vehicles crashed when drivers were switching lanes on the Licking River bridge.

A semi involved in the collision turned over and slid on its side, the news release said.

Kidwell’s pickup was pushed over the bridge and landed in the wooded area below, according to Wilder police.

Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Campbell County Coroner’s Office.

There was no one else in the pickup.

Four other people were taken to the hospital. Police said they are expected to be ok.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wilder Police Department and the Campbell County Specialist Response Team.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was out early Wednesday to inspect the bridge.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say repairs to the bridge including forming and repouring a small section of the wall and then replacing the railing, are needed.

Repairs are expected to take place through Nov. 8, according to KYTC.

