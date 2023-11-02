WATCH: Ohio Attorney General reveals digital facial recognition of Jane Doe found deceased in 2018
Published: Nov. 2, 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Ohio Attorney General and the Hamilton County Coroner will be holding a press conference Tuesday to show a digital facial recognition of a Jane Doe found deceased in 2018.
