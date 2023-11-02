WATCH: Ohio Attorney General reveals digital facial recognition of Jane Doe found deceased in 2018

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Ohio Attorney General and the Hamilton County Coroner will be holding a press conference Tuesday to show a digital facial recognition of a Jane Doe found deceased in 2018.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.