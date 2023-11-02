Water main break floods gas lines to homes in North Fairmount, cuts service for days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A water main break in North Fairmount on Monday broke the gas main, flooding gas lines to homes on three streets, and knocking out gas service just as the coldest air of the season set in.

The water main break occurred at the intersection of Baltimore and Brestel Avenues.

The flooded gas lines left residents unable to use their furnaces to warm their homes Monday afternoon through most of Wednesday.

They also had no hot water and could not use their stoves as freeze warnings were issued overnight with freezing or near-freezing morning low temperatures.

A spokeswoman for Duke Energy said Thursday they were on site Monday night, fixed the gas main and started blowing their lines to clear the gas main.

Yet some residents on Carll Street tell FOX19 NOW they still have no gas service for the fourth day in a row.

“I feel like we are being overlooked. This break was not our fault,” Eboni Sheftall tells FOX19 NOW.

Plumbers hired by Duke Energy to assist in getting gas service restored told them the water main break damaged their furnaces, basements, or both, to such an extent they are unable to be restored until those repairs are made, she said. Some are waiting for parts that had to be ordered.

“They keep coming in and out of our basements. We keep asking them ‘do you have a timeframe?’ and they say ‘no, we are trying to get this fixed as fast as we can,” she said.

She’s a single mom who has to carefully count every penny, so there is no extra money to buy more space heaters, eat out, order in, or decamp to a hotel room for who knows how long.

She said she’s been huddling with her family in one room around a single space heater to try to stay as warm as they possibly can. She lives there with her three children - 16-year-old twins and a 7-year-old as well as her 1-year-old grandbaby.

“If this was in Hyde Park or Oakley there would have been some kind of help for us. A large water main break like this? We’ve been without gas for four days! We know it’s a lot of work in each home to fix this but don’t leave us out here like this. We didn’t cause the water main to break,” she said.

A spokesman for Greater Cincinnati Water Work referred questions to a city spokeswoman who said she was looking into the situation and would get back to us. She also said they planned to go out and immediately check on residents.

After we reached out to Duke Energy, a spokeswoman sent out a statement that said, in part: “Duke Energy is learning that some customers may be experiencing issues beyond the gas meter that need additional work done on natural gas appliances in the home. Duke Energy will be going door to door in the area to ensure that customers have proper contact information in the event inspections and repair work are needed.”

Here is Duke Energy’s statement in its entirety:

“On Monday, Oct. 30, Duke Energy responded to the Fairmount area to investigate low natural gas pressure on our system. Upon arrival, we observed a nearby water main break had caused water to breach the natural gas line and infiltrate water into the system.

“As a result, Duke Energy mobilized a Mobile Command Center to respond to the emergency in the area. There were 177 customers whose gas needed to be shut off to isolate the system. Duke Energy had to wait for the Water Works repair to stop the flow of water in the area. Once completed, Duke Energy then made the repair to the break in the gas line. Additionally, Duke Energy contacted the City of Cincinnati leadership, Hamilton County leadership, and the Hamilton County EMA to advise them of the situation, given the weather and changing temperatures expected.

“Duke Energy sent a proactive text message and outbound call to affected customers Monday night advising of the emergency situation with their gas service as a result of the water main break. Additionally, crews went door to door to advise neighbors of the situation.

“Once the gas line was repaired late Monday evening, Duke Energy was able to begin purging the lines of water in order to begin the re-light process and restore natural gas service in the area. Duke Energy worked around the clock until they de-mobilized on Wednesday Nov. 1 at approximately noon. At that point, all homes that could be restored to the meter were complete.

“Duke Energy is learning that some customers may be experiencing issues beyond the gas meter that need additional work done on natural gas appliances in the home. Duke Energy will be going door to door in the area to ensure that customers have proper contact information in the event inspections and repair work are needed.

“We appreciate the patience neighbors had with our crews while we made repairs to our natural gas system in the area during this unforeseen event. We will continue to work with the residents, local officials, and Water Works to ensure all customers are taken care of as a result of this incident.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.