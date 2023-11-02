Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Western and Southern partners with Cincinnati Bengals

Western and Southern is now a partner with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Western and Southern is now a partner with the Cincinnati Bengals.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Western and Southern Financial Group is now an official partner of the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Our partnership with Western & Southern demonstrates strength, collaboration, and passion for the Greater Cincinnati community as we team up with one of the city’s leading companies,” said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn. “Western & Southern has great experience in Cincinnati’s sports landscape, and we look forward to driving value through an enhanced Bengals partnership across all facets of fandom and consumer experience.”

Fans will get to see the Western and Southern signage inside Paycor Stadium on gamedays.

“The Bengals are a big part of what makes Cincinnati the best place to live, work, and celebrate life,” said David Nevers, vice president of public relations and corporate communications at Western & Southern. “This new partnership is in keeping with our company’s support for organizations and initiatives that preserve our city’s beloved traditions and celebrate the distinct character of our hometown.”

Western & Southern Financial Group, Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company at No. 314.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line....
Coroner’s office responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested in...
Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police sergeant’s arrest
Sydney Garcia-Tovar (left) and Jordan Spain (right).
Man sentenced for killing 16-year-old girl in drug deal/robbery
A 22-year-old man is expected to recover after he was grazed in the head with a bullet in a...
Shooting outside bar near UC that Cincinnati police warned last year should lose its liquor license

Latest News

A vehicle fire broke out on Interstate 75 northbound on Thursday, according to ODOT.
I-75 NB near Mitchell Ave. partially open due to horse trailer catching on fire
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron participate in a...
The ballot explained: What NKY residents will be voting on this November
Warmer weather and mainly dry for the weekend
The Ohio Attorney General will reveal the digital facial recognition of a Jane Doe found...
Investigators reveal information based on latest digital facial recognition of Jane Doe found deceased in 2018