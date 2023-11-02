Western and Southern partners with Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Western and Southern Financial Group is now an official partner of the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Our partnership with Western & Southern demonstrates strength, collaboration, and passion for the Greater Cincinnati community as we team up with one of the city’s leading companies,” said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn. “Western & Southern has great experience in Cincinnati’s sports landscape, and we look forward to driving value through an enhanced Bengals partnership across all facets of fandom and consumer experience.”

Fans will get to see the Western and Southern signage inside Paycor Stadium on gamedays.

“The Bengals are a big part of what makes Cincinnati the best place to live, work, and celebrate life,” said David Nevers, vice president of public relations and corporate communications at Western & Southern. “This new partnership is in keeping with our company’s support for organizations and initiatives that preserve our city’s beloved traditions and celebrate the distinct character of our hometown.”

Western & Southern Financial Group, Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company at No. 314.

