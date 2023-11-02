Woman killed in Butler County crash: Sheriff

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A 50-year-old woman is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County, Sheriff Richard Jones announced Thursday.

It happened about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Thomas Road in Wayne Township.

A westbound 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee went off the left side of the road east of Jacksonburg Road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

