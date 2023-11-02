Woman killed in Butler County crash: Sheriff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A 50-year-old woman is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County, Sheriff Richard Jones announced Thursday.
It happened about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Thomas Road in Wayne Township.
A westbound 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee went off the left side of the road east of Jacksonburg Road and hit a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.