An unsolved crime leads to the installation of a new Capitoline Wolf statue

The City of Cincinnati and the Sons and Daughters of Rome installed a new replica of the...
The City of Cincinnati and the Sons and Daughters of Rome installed a new replica of the Capitoline Wolf Statue on Friday, Nov. 3 in Eden Park.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been over one year since someone stole the historic Capitoline Wolf statue from Eden Park, but on Friday, that empty pedestal where the original bronze sculpture once stood was filled again.

The City of Cincinnati held a rededication ceremony for the symbol as a new statue was shipped over from Italy and recast in the Twin Lakes area.

A new Capitoline Wolf statue was shipped to Cincinnati from Rome, Italy.
A new Capitoline Wolf statue was shipped to Cincinnati from Rome, Italy.

Gifted to Cincinnati from the City of Rome in 1931, the Capitoline Wolf represents the everlasting relationship between the two cities and is a replica of the Etruscan statue on Capitoline Hill in Rome.

People will see the infants Romulus and Remus, who were the mythical founders of Rome, underneath a mother wolf. Legend says the she-wolf saved the twins after they were sent into the Tiber River to die.

Historic statue stolen from Eden Park

On June 16, 2022, the Roman gift was stolen after someone(s) cut the wolf from its paws and removed it from its platform.

Information as to where the wolf is and who stole it is a mystery to this day.

