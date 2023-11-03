Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Biden administration awards $653 million in grants for 41 projects to upgrade ports

President Joe Biden walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Joe Biden walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Washington. Biden is returning from Minnesota. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Department on Friday awarded $653 million in grants to upgrade and improve 41 water-based ports across the United States.

The grants are part of the $1 trillion in infrastructure investments included in a bipartisan law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. Biden administration officials said the projects being supported will allow ports to meet greater shipping demands as well as lowering costs for consumers and improving worker safety.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on a call with reporters that supply chain challenges starting in 2021 drove up prices as the United States recovered from the pandemic. He said the goal of the projects is to improve the infrastructure for ports so that they can withstand the kinds of shocks seen during the pandemic.

“Our goal is to strengthen those supply chains in a durable fashion,” Buttigieg said. “Today’s announcement is another big step in that direction.”

The grants included $43.4 million to replace a dock in Cold Bay, Alaska. The Port of Long Beach in California will receive $52.6 million for various upgrades, including a rail expansion to help move cargo. The Port of Newark in New Jersey will get $32 million to reconstruct a berth.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Phillip Alwell, 19, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a street takeover in Downtown...
19-year-old faces felony charge for involvement in street takeover
A Covington police chase ended with a vehicle in the Ohio River early Thursday, a teenager...
Covington police chase ends with driver escaping, teen passenger hospitalized, vehicle in Ohio River
Wilder police say 32-year-old Chery Kidwell of Brooksville, Kentucky, was killed when her...
Victim identified in collision that pushed her truck over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Bridgett Hamilton
Cincinnati woman arrested on charge of strangling juvenile

Latest News

A main thoroughfare in Butler County is shut down right now due to a serious crash involving a...
Rumpke garbage truck hits person in Hamilton, closing Dixie Highway
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US jobs report for October could show solid hiring as Fed watches for signs of inflation pressures
President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in...
Biden is bound for Maine to mourn with a community reeling from a shooting that left 18 people dead
A man was shot outside a popular Over-the-Rhine bar early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.
Man shot outside popular OTR bar