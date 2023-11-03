Bills Mafia and Damar Hamlin will return to Paycor Stadium Sunday after traumatic event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Buffalo Bills return to Paycor Stadium on Sunday for the first time since January when Damar Hamlin collapsed.

It was the moment when more than 65,000 people went from being excited and cheering to worried and silent as the Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of the game on Jan. 2.

His return on Sunday to play the Cincinnati Bengals will be an emotional event for players, fans and others who witnessed his collapse.

“The body is going to remember the things that happened on that day when the traumatic experience happened,” explained Jennifer Lape Kaiser, an assistant professor of exercise science at Northern Kentucky University. “You have environmental cues that remind you of what happened. The lights look a certain way, the sounds are similar, smells ... all of those sensational cues can bring back memories of a traumatic experience.”

Lape Kaiser remembered exactly how she felt that night watching the game from home while her family was at the stadium. She said for a player like Hamlin, it’s best to prepare now for how he will feel Sunday.

“Rather than compartmentalizing it and pretending like this didn’t happen, my thought would get out ahead and in front of it,” Lape Kaiser said. “Play through it like you’re watching a movie of yourself doing this - in a successful way - and being ok and handling it, even if something worries you or fears come up.”

Lape Kaiser said it’s not only the athletes who may experience that trauma, she said the fans in attendance suffered what’s called vicarious trauma.

“Having the feelings and thoughts that come up for them, people traveling back to the game that were at the game last year,” Lape Kaiser adds, “I think is something that’s going to happen for a lot of people.”

We also can remember what it was like to see so many people put aside their competitive feelings and come together to support one team, one city, and one player.

“What we can learn from it would be how to put the differences aside and step up for somebody,” Lape Kaiser continued. “And rally around them and provide the support to push through a hard time.”

We all look forward to seeing Bills Mafia return to Cincinnati this weekend - especially the man wearing No. 3

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.