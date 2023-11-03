Breezy, mild and sunny to end the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures in Cincinnati Thursday were 28º and 53º.

Friday morning starts off in the low 30s, but temps rise to the mid and upper 50s as clouds increase because of breezy southwest winds that may gust up to 30 miles per hour in the afternoon. The winds will be the only concern for folks heading to any high school football playoff games.

The weekend is mainly quiet with a mix of sun and clouds during the day and high temperatures back in the 60s with morning lows in the low 40s. There could be a few sprinkles or light rain showers Saturday evening into Saturday night, but most will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies.

More importantly, don’t forget to ‘fall back’ one hour with all of the clocks in your home as we gain an hour thanks to the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Sunday will be dry under partly cloudy skies with clouds increasing during the evening hours ahead of the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium Sunday at 8:20 p.m.

Monday is also the warmest day of the extended forecast with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

The work week starts off dry under mostly cloudy skies, but Monday night could see a few showers develop. More showers are expected to move in Tuesday and linger into the middle and latter half of the work week. Temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 40s going into the middle of next week.

