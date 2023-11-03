Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati man indicted on 10 counts of child porn

Cincinnati man facing child porn charges
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is behind bars after he was indicted by a Hamilton County Grand Jury on several child pornography charges.

Daniel Zuk, 46, is being charged with 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to court records.

Prosecutors say the man was sharing graphic images of minors with other people. He did not know the victims in the footage.

Initially, Zuk was facing five counts prior to the indictment, records indicate.

The 46-year-old is currently in the Hamilton County Justice Center with a $250,000 bond.

If he wanted to be released, he would have to pay the full amount and he would be prohibited from using a phone or the Internet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Phillip Alwell, 19, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a street takeover in Downtown...
19-year-old faces felony charge for involvement in street takeover
Wilder police say 32-year-old Chery Kidwell of Brooksville, Kentucky, was killed when her...
Victim identified in collision that pushed her truck over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
A Covington police chase ended with a vehicle in the Ohio River early Thursday, a teenager...
Covington police chase ends with driver escaping, teen passenger hospitalized, vehicle in Ohio River
Cheryl Kidwell, 32, was killed on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 in a crash on I-275 on the bridge over...
Family remembers mother killed in I-275 bridge crash

Latest News

Ja'nasia Green, 23, is accused of murdering her 4-month-old son, according to Hamilton County...
Woman accused of murdering her 4-month-old called police 9 hours after infant died, prosecutor says
Family remembers woman killed in crash on I-275
Cheryl Kidwell, 32, was killed on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 in a crash on I-275 on the bridge over...
Family remembers mother killed in I-275 bridge crash
How well did Northern Kentucky public schools do in 2022-23?
Kentucky Report Cards: How well did NKY schools do?