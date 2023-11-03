Cincinnati man indicted on 10 counts of child porn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is behind bars after he was indicted by a Hamilton County Grand Jury on several child pornography charges.

Daniel Zuk, 46, is being charged with 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to court records.

Prosecutors say the man was sharing graphic images of minors with other people. He did not know the victims in the footage.

Initially, Zuk was facing five counts prior to the indictment, records indicate.

The 46-year-old is currently in the Hamilton County Justice Center with a $250,000 bond.

If he wanted to be released, he would have to pay the full amount and he would be prohibited from using a phone or the Internet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.