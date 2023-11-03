Cincinnati Metro to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Metro will be offering free rides to the polls on Nov. 7 for all Hamilton County residents.
In addition to the Cincinnati Metro, Greater Cincinnati Voter Collaborative is partnering with Rideshare2Vote Aware to also offer free rides to the polls.
Voters who need a ride can request free round-trip transportation between now and Nov. 7 to vote or drop off their absentee ballot.
