Cincinnati Metro to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Metro will be offering free rides to the polls on Nov. 7 for all Hamilton County residents.

All Metro fixed-route, Access paratransit and MetroNow! on-demand service will operate FARE-FREE on November 7th for Election Day! pic.twitter.com/CVandC1UYg — Cincinnati Metro (@cincinnatimetro) October 30, 2023

In addition to the Cincinnati Metro, Greater Cincinnati Voter Collaborative is partnering with Rideshare2Vote Aware to also offer free rides to the polls.

Voters who need a ride can request free round-trip transportation between now and Nov. 7 to vote or drop off their absentee ballot.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.