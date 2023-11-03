City asks North Fairmount residents to call 311 for hotel rooms after some go 4 days without heat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most residents in North Fairmont have heat and hot water again for the first time in days after a water main break broke a gas main earlier this week, knocking out gas service to nearly 200 homes.

The water main break occurred Monday at the intersection of Baltimore and Brestel Avenues, according to Greater Cincinnati Water Works.

The water main break flooded and broke a main gas line, cutting gas service to about 177 homes on three streets including Baltimore and Carll, a Duke Energy spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

The timing could not have been worse for residents.

Freeze advisories were in effect both Monday and Tuesday nights as temperatures sunk below or close to freezing and the Tri-State saw its first killing frosts of the season.

A spokeswoman for Duke Energy, Sally Thelen, said Thursday that crews immediately responded to the neighborhood Monday and went door to door overnight.

They fixed the gas main and started blowing their lines to clear the gas main.

Yet some residents on Carll Street told FOX19 NOW on Thursday morning they still have no gas service for the fourth day in a row.

“I feel like we are being overlooked. This break was not our fault,” said Eboni Sheftall, who called FOX19 NOW in tears seeking help.

Eboni Sheftall of North Fairmount says she went four days without gas service at her Carll Street home, which means she could not use her furnace to heat it, had no hot water and also could not use her stove. Her service was restored on Thursday night after she contacted FOX19 NOW. (FOX19 NOW)

She’s a single mom who has to carefully count every penny, so she says there is no extra money to buy a bunch of space heaters, constantly eat meals out, order in, or decamp to a hotel room for who knows how long.

With the furnace and oven off at her house, she said she’s been huddling with her family in one room around a single space heater to try to stay as warm as they possibly can.

She lives on Carll Street with her three children - 16-year-old twins and a 7-year-old as well as her 1-year-old grandbaby.

She also is concerned for her neighbors. Some are elderly, she said, and at least one requires the use of an oxygen tank to breathe.

“If this was in Hyde Park or Oakley there would have been some kind of help for us,” she said. “A large water main break like this? We’ve been without gas for four days! We know it’s a lot of work in each home to fix this but don’t leave us out here like this. We didn’t cause the water main to break.”

Plumbers hired by Duke Energy to assist in getting gas service restored have been telling some residents the water main break damaged their furnaces, basements, or both, to such an extent they are unable to be restored until those repairs are made, she said. Some residents were told they had to wait for parts that had to be ordered.

“They keep coming in and out of our basements. We keep asking them ‘do you have a timeframe?’ and they say ‘no, we are trying to get this fixed as fast as we can,” she told us Thursday morning.

FOX19 NOW contacted a Greater Cincinnati Water Works spokesman Thursday morning, Kevin Osborne.

He referred questions to a city spokeswoman who said she was looking into the situation and would get back to us.

The city spokeswoman, Mollie Lair, said they planned to go out and immediately check on residents. She requested Sheftall’s contact information.

Late Thursday afternoon, Greater Cincinnati Water Works sent out a news release titled: “City Offers Assistance to North Fairmount Residents Without Heat” that instructed residents to call 311 to get a hotel room.

The city spokeswoman also told FOX19 NOW Sheftall’s gas service had been restored.

Sheftall confirmed that to FOX19 NOW on Thursday night, saying it came back on between 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. She also said she was personally contacted by someone in the city manager’s office and an employee of the city’s building department came to her home.

Here is Water Works’ statement in its entirety:

“The City of Cincinnati is offering temporary housing and additional resources for residents in North Fairmount whose homes are without heat due to flooding connected to a water main break.

“A water main break earlier in the week affected a natural gas main owned by Duke Energy. The water entered the gas main and flooded the gas lines to residences on three nearby streets. As a result, the City has learned gas service to an estimated 176 properties was affected, with some unable to use their furnaces. The City is working closely with Duke Energy to respond to affected homes and resolve ongoing issues.

“Residents in the affected area who cannot use their furnace due to the flooding should call 311. Once the callers are verified, they will be given instructions on how to access hotel rooms being provided by the City.

“A water main break occurred Monday at the intersection of Baltimore and Brestel avenues in North Fairmount. Although the break was repaired by early Tuesday morning, flooding affected the natural gas main, causing issues for nearby properties.”

After we reached out to Duke Energy, a spokeswoman sent out a statement that said, in part: “Duke Energy is learning that some customers may be experiencing issues beyond the gas meter that need additional work done on natural gas appliances in the home. Duke Energy will be going door to door in the area to ensure that customers have proper contact information in the event inspections and repair work are needed.”

Here is Duke Energy’s statement in its entirety:

“On Monday, Oct. 30, Duke Energy responded to the Fairmount area to investigate low natural gas pressure on our system. Upon arrival, we observed a nearby water main break had caused water to breach the natural gas line and infiltrate water into the system.

“As a result, Duke Energy mobilized a Mobile Command Center to respond to the emergency in the area. There were 177 customers whose gas needed to be shut off to isolate the system. Duke Energy had to wait for the Water Works repair to stop the flow of water in the area. Once completed, Duke Energy then made the repair to the break in the gas line. Additionally, Duke Energy contacted the City of Cincinnati leadership, Hamilton County leadership, and the Hamilton County EMA to advise them of the situation, given the weather and changing temperatures expected.

“Duke Energy sent a proactive text message and outbound call to affected customers Monday night advising of the emergency situation with their gas service as a result of the water main break. Additionally, crews went door to door to advise neighbors of the situation.

“Once the gas line was repaired late Monday evening, Duke Energy was able to begin purging the lines of water in order to begin the re-light process and restore natural gas service in the area. Duke Energy worked around the clock until they de-mobilized on Wednesday Nov. 1 at approximately noon. At that point, all homes that could be restored to the meter were complete.

“Duke Energy is learning that some customers may be experiencing issues beyond the gas meter that need additional work done on natural gas appliances in the home. Duke Energy will be going door to door in the area to ensure that customers have proper contact information in the event inspections and repair work are needed.

“We appreciate the patience neighbors had with our crews while we made repairs to our natural gas system in the area during this unforeseen event. We will continue to work with the residents, local officials, and Water Works to ensure all customers are taken care of as a result of this incident.”

