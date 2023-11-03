City gives update on North Fairmount residents still without heat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati says there are eleven residences in North Fairmount still without heat due to a water main break Monday.

The break happened at the intersection of Baltimore and Brestel avenues.

“The water entered the gas main and flooded the gas lines to residences on three nearby streets,” the city wrote in a post on social media. “As a result, the City has learned gas service to an estimated 176 properties was affected, with some unable to use their furnaces.”

City spokesperson Ben Breuninger says Duke Energy identified 11 properties Thursday that were still without heat.

Breuninger says they were able to reach six of the 11: two accepted assistance, two declined, and messages were left at two other properties.

On Friday, representatives from Duke, the Greater Cincinnati Water Works, and a team from the Buildings & Inspections department tried to contact all of the properties initially impacted by the water main break, according to Breuninger.

“Residents in the affected area who cannot use their furnace due to the flooding should call 311. Once the callers are verified, they will be given instructions on how to access hotel rooms being provided by the City,” the social media post says.

The city says it is working closely with Duke Energy to respond to affected homes and resolve ongoing issues.

