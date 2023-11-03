Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Family remembers mother killed in I-275 bridge crash

Drone video of the crash scene at I-275 eastbound in Campbell County after a semi-truck turned over and another vehicle drove off the highway on Tuesday.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The woman killed in the I-275 crash over the Licking River on Tuesday was remembered for her love of family and her outgoing personality.

Cheryl Kidwell, 32, was killed when the pickup truck she was driving was pushed off the side off the side of a bridge on I-275 eastbound on Tuesday.

Kidwell is survived by her wife, a son, her brothers and her mother, Jennifer Leggett.

Leggett described her daughter as having a bubbly personality and outgoing.

“She just wanted everybody to feel welcomed and loved,” Leggett said.

Kidwell’s family was the most important thing to her, Leggett said.

“That was her absolute world,” Leggett said. “A lot of times they acted like all they had was each other.”

Leggett said Kidwell nearly died in a crash 15 years ago on nearly the same day as her fatal crash Tuesday.

“She had a car accident 15 years ago on Oct. 30 that nearly took her life,” Leggett said. “Fifteen years and one day later, here we are.”

Leggett described herself as aimless since her daughter’s death. She said faith has been something for her to lean on as well as family.

“All I can say is raise a good support group,” Leggett said. “God, above all things, is what has gotten me through this.”

Four other people were taken to the hospital. Police said they are expected to be ok.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wilder Police Department and the Campbell County Specialist Response Team.

Repairs are expected to take place through Nov. 8, according to KYTC.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line....
Coroner’s office responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested in...
Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police sergeant’s arrest
Westbound Interstate 74 was shut down for hours in southeastern Indiana following a fatal crash...
Ohio man identified in Batesville semi crash that shut down I-74

Latest News

A woman was hurt in a hit-and-run crash while she was attempting to help another driver who...
Good Samaritan speaks out after she was injured in hit-and-run
East Central's Josh Ringer leads the state in touchdowns and points
Running towards Mr. Football
Abraham’s Blessing holds fundraiser to build wells in Kenya
Abraham’s Blessing holds fundraiser to build wells in Kenya
Seth Nutak
Missouri man pleads guilty to sex charges in Butler County, faces charges in Indiana