Family remembers mother killed in I-275 bridge crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The woman killed in the I-275 crash over the Licking River on Tuesday was remembered for her love of family and her outgoing personality.

Cheryl Kidwell, 32, was killed when the pickup truck she was driving was pushed off the side off the side of a bridge on I-275 eastbound on Tuesday.

Kidwell is survived by her wife, a son, her brothers and her mother, Jennifer Leggett.

Leggett described her daughter as having a bubbly personality and outgoing.

“She just wanted everybody to feel welcomed and loved,” Leggett said.

Kidwell’s family was the most important thing to her, Leggett said.

“That was her absolute world,” Leggett said. “A lot of times they acted like all they had was each other.”

Leggett said Kidwell nearly died in a crash 15 years ago on nearly the same day as her fatal crash Tuesday.

“She had a car accident 15 years ago on Oct. 30 that nearly took her life,” Leggett said. “Fifteen years and one day later, here we are.”

Leggett described herself as aimless since her daughter’s death. She said faith has been something for her to lean on as well as family.

“All I can say is raise a good support group,” Leggett said. “God, above all things, is what has gotten me through this.”

Four other people were taken to the hospital. Police said they are expected to be ok.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wilder Police Department and the Campbell County Specialist Response Team.

Repairs are expected to take place through Nov. 8, according to KYTC.

