Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Good Samaritan speaks out after she was injured in hit-and-run

A woman was hurt in a hit-and-run crash while she was attempting to help another driver who...
A woman was hurt in a hit-and-run crash while she was attempting to help another driver who crashed in her yard.(Photo provided)
By Simone Jameson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Delhi Township woman, who was hurt in a hit-and-run crash after trying to help a driver, is hoping law enforcement can find the person responsible.

The woman, who declined to be named, said she tried to help a driver who crashed outside her home on Mayhew Road on Monday when another vehicle crashed into her and the other driver’s vehicle before driving off.

“I was trying to make sure that she was safe and that she wouldn’t fall,” the woman said. “It all happened so fast. The force was so strong. I flew back, dropped and then rolled the rest of the way.”

According to the woman, the impact from the crash sent her rolling down a hill. She said the crash caused internal bleeding in her kidneys and she had to be treated by two different hospitals before she was released Wednesday.

The woman has battled a congenital kidney deformity since she was born. The blow to her back could cause her serious problems.

“(My kidneys) are horseshoe-shaped and upside down,” the woman said. “All of my life my doctors have said, ‘Do not get hit in the back,’ because if I do that could cause me to die.’”

She hopes police can find the person who crashed into her and drove off - she said with all of the pain and trauma she’s suffered from the crash, she would like to see the person in prison.

Delphi Township Police Department is asking anyone with information on the crash or the driver to call 513-922-0060.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line....
Coroner’s office responds to crash that closed I-275 in NKY for hours
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Body and dash cam footage showed the moments a St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested in...
Body and dash cam footage show St. Bernard police sergeant’s arrest
Westbound Interstate 74 was shut down for hours in southeastern Indiana following a fatal crash...
Ohio man identified in Batesville semi crash that shut down I-74

Latest News

Cheryl Kidwell, 32, was killed on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 in a crash on I-275 on the bridge over...
Family remembers mother killed in I-275 bridge crash
East Central's Josh Ringer leads the state in touchdowns and points
Running towards Mr. Football
Abraham’s Blessing holds fundraiser to build wells in Kenya
Abraham’s Blessing holds fundraiser to build wells in Kenya
Seth Nutak
Missouri man pleads guilty to sex charges in Butler County, faces charges in Indiana