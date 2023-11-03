Good Samaritan speaks out after she was injured in hit-and-run

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Delhi Township woman, who was hurt in a hit-and-run crash after trying to help a driver, is hoping law enforcement can find the person responsible.

The woman, who declined to be named, said she tried to help a driver who crashed outside her home on Mayhew Road on Monday when another vehicle crashed into her and the other driver’s vehicle before driving off.

“I was trying to make sure that she was safe and that she wouldn’t fall,” the woman said. “It all happened so fast. The force was so strong. I flew back, dropped and then rolled the rest of the way.”

According to the woman, the impact from the crash sent her rolling down a hill. She said the crash caused internal bleeding in her kidneys and she had to be treated by two different hospitals before she was released Wednesday.

The woman has battled a congenital kidney deformity since she was born. The blow to her back could cause her serious problems.

“(My kidneys) are horseshoe-shaped and upside down,” the woman said. “All of my life my doctors have said, ‘Do not get hit in the back,’ because if I do that could cause me to die.’”

She hopes police can find the person who crashed into her and drove off - she said with all of the pain and trauma she’s suffered from the crash, she would like to see the person in prison.

Delphi Township Police Department is asking anyone with information on the crash or the driver to call 513-922-0060.

