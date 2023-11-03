I-275 westbound shut down at Kellog Avenue after crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Westbound I-275 was shut down at around 5 p.m. after a crash near the US 52/Kellog Avenue exit on Friday, according to dispatchers.

OHGO listed lanes on I-275 as restricted. A fire truck was visible on traffic camera video on the left eastbound lane.

The crash occurred near the Ohio River.

Dispatchers said there were injuries from the crash.

