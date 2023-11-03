Contests
Jury deliberations on-going in child abuse case against Rodriguez-Dangel

By Ken Brown
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The jury for the Amy Rodriguez-Dangel child abuse case has been sent home after a full day of deliberations. While they still have not come back with a verdict yet, they started the morning with an early question for the judge.

Judge Alison Hathaway’s courtroom was quiet for most of the day as the jury has been deliberating behind closed doors. They are tasked with determining if the mother, Amy, and her parents, Susan and Armin Rodriguez, were guilty of child abuse.

“I didn’t like the way she used the spoon all the time and she was just excessive on some of the things. No timeframe for like groundings and standing in the corner, things like that,” the father and soon-to-be ex-husband, Anthony Dangel said.

Bond set at $500K for step-grandparents indicted in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse
Father takes the stand in Hamilton County child abuse trial

The prosecution in this case has said punishments for Anthony’s son and Amy’s stepson were basically torture.

Anthony testified the boy was forced to stand in time-out for as long as 8 hours at a time with his nose in the corner. He also said the child was allegedly forced to do exercise and listen to loud classical music.

The defense has said the boy was unruly and did receive punishment for his actions but it’s nothing they believe was criminal.

Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children

“This case is not: ‘Do you disagree with something, do you not like Amy, do you think she’s too strict, do you think she’s too religious?’ Maybe she’s not a good mom - whatever - but you’re charged with ‘Did she torture her child?’” Amy’s defense attorney asked rhetorically.

The jury did ask one question today: “For Amy’s 11 counts, which punishment corresponds to each count?”

“You must refer to the jury instructions and the testimony and the evidence that was presented to you. That is my answer,” said Judge Hatheway.

The jury will be given the weekend off and resume deliberations again on Monday morning.

