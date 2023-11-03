Kentucky Report Cards: How well did NKY schools do?

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - The Kentucky Department of Education released the 2022-23 State Report Card late Tuesday night and Northern Kentucky schools ranked in various spots.

Overall, Kentucky schools are ranking in yellow territory, meaning students are testing and scoring “medium” compared to other state public schools across the nation. However, there was some score increase in reading and math.

School Level Reading Proficient/Distinguished Math Proficient/Distinguished Science Proficient/Distinguished Social Studies Proficient/Distinguished Writing Proficient/Distinguished Elementary School 47% 42% 35% 42% 43% Middle School 45% 37% 23% 34% 43% High School 44% 33% 10% 37% 41%

There are five colors each school can be ranked in: Red (the lowest performance), orange, yellow (medium performance), green, and blue (the highest performance).

Campbell County Public Schools

Elementary Schools - Green

Green is the second-highest score schools can get on the Kentucky State Report Card, and Campbell County elementary schools did exceptionally well.

Out of the five schools, Donald E. Cline Elementary received one of the highest rankings followed by John W. Reiley Elementary.

Elementary Schools Overall Federal Score State Reading & Math State Science, Social Studies & Writing State English Language Proficiency State Quality of School & Safety Campbell Ridge Elementary Green Yellow Green N/A Green Crossroads Elementary Orange Orange Orange N/A Orange Donald E. Cline Elementary Blue Blue Blue N/A Green Grant’s Lick Elementary Green Yellow Yellow N/A Yellow John W. Reiley Elementary Blue Blue Green N/A Green

Crossroads Elementary School performed the lowest, according to last year’s report card as the school scored orange in all academic subjects.

The indicator rating suggests math and reading scores have declined significantly and science, social studies and combined writing scores declined as well.

The report says the school’s climate and safety score has also declined.

Middle School - Yellow

Campbell County Middle School ended up maintaining similar scores and remained at a medium status in reading and math, according to the report card.

Students, however, did increase scores in science, social studies and combined writing.

This is the only public middle school in Campbell County and serves over 1,100 students.

Middle School Overall Federal Score State Reading & Math State Science, Social Studies & Writing State English Language Proficiency State Quality of School & Safety Campbell County Middle Yellow Yellow Green N/A Yellow

High School - Yellow

Reading and math were not Campbell County High School’s strongest scores as they appeared to be on a declining trend. A little under half of the students tested with a proficient or distinguished score, according to the report card.

However, the graduation rate is 97.2% while the state’s is 91.4%.

This is the only public high school in Campbell County, serving over 1,400 students.

High School Overall Federal Score State Reading & Math State Science, Social Studies & Writing State English Language Proficiency State Quality of School & Safety Graduation Rate Postsecondary Readiness Campbell County High Yellow Orange Yellow N/A Yellow Green Blue

The Campbell County School District sent out a statement to parents and staff regarding the results.

While we celebrate these accomplishments, we are keenly aware of the areas that require further attention. Targeted support and improvement areas are identified for continued growth of students with disabilities. Through collaboration and stakeholder feedback, we will channel our efforts to make these strides. We acknowledge that KSA scores are just one aspect of how we measure student success. Our district is equally committed to fostering competencies that go beyond the classroom—communication, responsibility, collaboration, resiliency, and life skills —to create well-rounded individuals who will be assets to our community.

Boone County Public Schools

Elementary Schools - Green

There are over a dozen elementary schools in the Boone County Public School District, several of which scored blue in multiple categories, while some scored in the yellow and orange zones.

Longbranch Elementary School, New Haven Elementary School and North Pointe Elementary scored blue in almost every category but green in the school’s quality and safety.

What determines a school’s quality and safety is based on the students’ opinions of the school and how they feel with their peers, teachers, and the overall atmosphere.

According to the survey, 32% of students at Stephens Elementary School do not agree that all students are treated the same if rules are broken.

In addition, 50% of them strongly believe students being mean and hurtful is an issue at their school.

Other schools who ranked orange in this category reported similar data, specifically with student behavior.

Elementary Schools Overall Federal Score State Reading & Math State Science, Social Studies & Writing State English Language Proficiency State Quality of School & Safety A M Yealey Elementary School Orange Orange Orange Blue Yellow Burlington Elementary Green Green Yellow N/A Orange Charles H. Kelly Elementary Blue Green Blue N/A Green Chester Goodridge Elementary Blue Blue Blue Yellow Yellow Erpenbeck Elementary Blue Blue Blue Blue Yellow Florence Elementary Yellow Yellow Green Blue Orange Hillard Collins Elementary Yellow Green Yellow Blue Orange Longbranch Elementary Blue Blue Blue N/A Green New Haven Elementary Blue Blue Blue N/A Green North Pointe Elementary Blue Blue Blue N/A Green Ockerman Elementary Yellow Green Green Blue Green Shirley Mann Elementary Blue Blue Blue N/A Yellow Steeplechase Elementary Green Blue Green Green Orange Stephens Elementary Yellow Yellow Yellow Green Orange Thornwild Elementary Green Blue Green N/A Yellow

Boone County Middle Schools - Green

Middle schools in Boone County overall did pretty well last year, but there was some decline in two schools’ English Language Proficiency (ELP) programs and the climate and safety within some schools.

Looking at the report card, Ockerman and Rector A. Jones are the only two middle schools to receive scores for ELP, and they did not perform well.

The two schools also did not show high performance in the quality of the school and its safety for students.

Bullying appears to be a problem at both middle schools and at Ballyshannon, according to school climate survey.

However, the difference between the three schools is Ballyshannon students showed an increase in academic performance, ranking blue.

Conner and Gray middle schools overall ranked in the blue category on the federal level while also performing well academically.

Middle Schools Overall Federal Score State Reading & Math State Science, Social Studies & Writing State English Language Proficiency State Quality of School & Safety Ballyshannon Middle Green Blue Blue N/A Orange Camp Ernst Middle Yellow Green Green N/A Green Conner Middle Blue Blue Blue N/A Green Gray Middle Blue Blue Blue N/A Green Ockerman Middle Yellow Green Orange Orange Orange Rector A. Jones Middle Red Yellow Red Red Orange

Boone County High Schools - Yellow

Larry A. Ryle High School was federally ranked green overall, and was the highest scoring Boone County public high school.

Ryle students showed an increase in all academic studies and the rate for graduating students increased as well.

One area the school lagged in and even showed a decline was in its ELP program.

High Schools Overall Federal Score State Reading & Math State Science, Social Studies & Writing State English Language Proficiency State Quality of School & Safety Graduation Rate Postsecondary Readiness Boone County High Orange Yellow Green Green Yellow Yellow Yellow Conner High Yellow Green Orange Orange Green Blue Yellow Larry A. Ryle High Green Green Green Orange Green Green Green Randall K. Cooper High Yellow Yellow Orange N/A Green Green Green

Boone County Superintendent Matthew Turner acknowledged that the district is the third largest in Kentucky and recognized the achievements some schools made, along with what is helping students improve. STEM classes, such as Project Lead the Way, are one of several ways students can learn while participating in hands-on projects.

In addition, Turner says mental and physical health is something the district is taking into high consideration for students and staff.

Kenton County Public Schools

Elementary Schools - Green

The majority of Kenton County elementary schools did well overall except for Beechgrove Elementary School, based on the state report card.

Beechgrove was the only public elementary school in Kenton County that did not get an above-average overall federal score. Two categories that brought the scores down the school’s score are science, social studies and writing performance and the student survey.

According to data collected by the state, only 28% of students scored proficient/distinguished in science, 34% proficient/distinguished in social studies, and 19% proficient/distinguished in writing.

The school also did not perform well in its student survey as behavior and bullying seems to be an issue based on the results.

Ft. Wright was the highest-performing school, scoring blue across the board.

Elementary Schools Overall Federal Score State Reading & Math State Science, Social Studies & Writing State English Language Proficiency State Quality of School & Safety Beechgrove Elementary Orange Green Red Blue Orange Ft. Wright Elementary Blue Blue Blue N/A Blue James A. Caywood Elementary Green Green Green Green Green Kenton Elementary School Green Green Blue N/A Green Piner Elementary Green Green Yellow N/A Green R C Hinsdale Elementary Blue Blue Blue N/A Green River Ridge Elementary Green Green Blue Blue Green Ryland Heights Elementary Blue Blue Blue N/A Green Taylor Mill Elementary Green Blue Green N/A Green White’s Tower Elementary Green Green Green N/A Blue Summit View Academy Green Green Blue N/A Green

Middle Schools - Yellow

Overall, Kenton County public middle schools were ranked yellow, which is a medium or average score.

The highest-ranked of the four schools was Twenhofel Middle School, which ranked green in reading and math, blue in science, social studies and writing, and green in the student survey.

One school that lagged academically, but still did okay overall is Summit View Academy, which hosts K-8th grade.

According to the indicator rating, the middle school declined in its progress, and less than half of the students performed proficient and distinguished in all subjects.

Middle Schools Overall Federal Score State Reading & Math State Science, Social Studies & Writing State English Language Proficiency State Quality of School & Safety Summit View Academy Yellow Orange Orange N/A Yellow Woodland Middle Green Green Green N/A Green Twenhofel Middle Green Green Blue N/A Green Turkey Foot Middle Yellow Green Yellow Yellow Yellow

High School - Yellow

Of the three public high schools in Boone County, Simon Kenton was ranked the highest in most categories compared to the two others.

Over 1,800 students attend Simon Kenton and 92% of those students say the school is a caring place with teachers who care, the report card indicates.

Scott High School trailed behind Simon Kenton as student scores in reading and math did not live up to expectations. The scores ended up declining with less than 50% of students performing proficient and distinguished.

Despite having low to medium scores in academics, Dixie Heights High School had a 97.7% graduation rate this past year.

High Schools Overall Federal Score State Reading & Math State Science, Social Studies & Writing State English Language Proficiency State Quality of School & Safety Graduation Rate Postsecondary Readiness Dixie Heights High Orange Orange Yellow Yellow Green Green Green Scott High Yellow Orange Green N/A Yellow Yellow Green Simon Kenton High Yellow Yellow Green N/A Green Green Green

On Nov. 1, Kenton County Superintendent released a letter to parents and faculty members about the district’s successes and what could be improved on this coming year.

“We want to thank all of our stakeholders for their commitment to our students through a growth mindset and daily efforts. We are very proud of our work and results and are committed to continuous growth of our instructional priorities to ensure an equitable learning environment for all,” the letter said.

One are the superintendent says could improve is higher proficiency levels for all students and focusing on schools who may have scored lower than the average.

