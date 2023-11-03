Local couple creating ‘love boxes’ for parents grieving the loss of a child

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Preterm birth complications are the leading cause of death among children under 5 years old, and 1-in-10 babies are born too soon each year in the U.S., according to the World Health Organization

November is Prematurity Awareness Month and one family is hoping their story and mission will help families who have experienced the loss of a child.

Marquisse and Antwon Watson started a non-profit hoping to help other families after they lost their daughter, Alana Marie Watson, in 2014.

“We were newlyweds and very excited to be parents,” said Antwon.

What was supposed to be one of the happiest times for Marquisse and Antwon took an unexpected turn during their 20-week ultrasound appointment.

“That’s basically where our story shifted because we found out that she was behind in her growth and then four weeks later, my wife was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia and had to have an emergency delivery,” Antwon explained.

On May 22, 2014, Alana Marie Watson was brought into the world, at 15 ounces and 11 inches.

She lived for 36 hours, passing away on May 23, 2014, due to complications of her premature birth.

“A lot of people would open up to us and be like, ‘Hey, we went through this’ - we just have never really shared this with anyone,” says Marquisse. “So we found a lot of comfort from friends and co-workers that opened up and shared their story. That’s what made us realize, wow, there are stories that people have not shared.”

This is why they decided to start The Alana Marie Project, giving people a comfortable space to share their stories and connect with other families.

The nonprofit focuses on encouraging, empowering, and supporting families who have experienced the loss of a baby from miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant death.

“It’s not an easy topic to talk about, but for me, just finding that core group, that can be there to help support you, allows you to be your authentic self,” said Antwon.

Since the passing of Alana, the Watsons have had three sons, AJ, Andrew, and Aiden.

“Honestly, with our next child, AJ, he was also a preemie. So that really was a scary time for us because he was born seven weeks early and we had to revisit that same NICU where we spent just a year prior saying goodbye to Alana. But he is a healthy, vibrant, huge kid, you would never know he is a preemie,” says Antwon.

The project also provides grief support packages, which include a journal, books, devotionals, gift cards, and various keepsakes.

“I feel like we say often, especially when stories are very similar to ours, oh that feels really close. Some of those triggers happen, but at the same token, if we can just help one family who is going through this situation know that there is someone there for them and they are not alone, that really brings peace to us,” Marquisse explained.

The Watsons have a message for families who’ve experienced the loss of a child: “It’s okay not to be okay. I think that so many times society puts us in a position where we feel like everything is perfect, everything is okay, but give yourself that space to really grieve. Give yourself that space to talk about it because the worst thing I feel like I could have done is suffer in silence.”

To learn more about the Alana Maire Project, donate, or get involved, visit the website here.

They have an annual golf outing that is already on the book for June 1, 2024, at the Glenview Golf Course off of Spring Field Pike.

