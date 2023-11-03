Contests
Man shot outside popular OTR bar

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot outside a popular Over-the-Rhine bar early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. outside Clutch OTR at 1107 Vine Street.

A bullet hole is visible in the glass of the front door and police closed off the patio area while they investigated.

Police say the shooting victim fled onto nearby Race Street for help. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were announced and police did not release information on a suspect as they continue to investigate.

