Missouri man pleads guilty to sex charges in Butler Co., graphic new info in the case

Content warning -- some of the details in this story are graphic.

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police revealed new details about the sexual imposition case involving a Missouri man and a child victim on Friday.

Seth Nuthak, 44, pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of gross sexual imposition in Butler County, but Fairfield police say during their investigation, they learned new information that could help police in other jurisdictions who are investigating him for similar crimes.

Court records show that Nuthak is accused of having sexual contact with at least one minor who was under the age of 13 between November 2019 and May 2023.

In a phone interview with FOX19 NOW, Fairfield Police Chief Stephen Maynard revealed disturbing details about the case.

“I can tell you that the victim here in Butler County was a juvenile female. The allegations took place over a couple of years and I can tell you the female suffers from some disabilities,” described Chief Maynard.

The chief also confirmed that the victim was between the ages of 6 and 7 years old when the incidents took place and knew the victim.

“Mr. Nuthak was friends with the victim’s guardians,” Maynard said.

According to online records, Nuthak is wanted for similar crimes in Indiana as well. In May 2022, he was charged with sexual battery after allegedly having sexual contact with the victim who was either mentally disabled or unable to give consent.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in August.

Records also show that Nuthak was convicted of disorderly contact in Louis County, Minnesota, in 2008. He was sentenced to 90 days in prison for that charge.

FOX19 NOW submitted requests to local law enforcement agencies handling the other cases in Indiana and Minnesota, but have not heard back yet.

Chief Maynard confirmed that they are unaware of any other victims at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.