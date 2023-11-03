Rumpke garbage truck hits bicyclist in Hamilton

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A main thoroughfare in Butler County is partially shut down right now due to a serious crash involving a Rumpke residential garbage truck.

The southbound lanes of Dixie Highway, also called State Route 4, are shut down between Bishop Avene and Clinton Avenue until further notice, according to Molly Yeager, Rumpke spokeswoman.

The Rumpke truck hit a bicyclist on the corner of Bishop Avenue and Dixie Highway just after 6 a.m. Friday, she tells FOX19 NOW.

Yeager and dispatchers all said they were unsure of the condition of the person who was struck.

The Fairfield Fire Department sent an ambulance to the scene but so far no one has been taken to a hospital, dispatchers say.

The Bulter County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton police are on the scene investigating, Yeager tells FOX19 NOW.

Rumpe’s Safety Team arrived just before 6:30 a.m. and will continue cooperating with the ongoing investigation, she added.

She said Rumpke is keeping the person who was struck in their thoughts and prayers.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

