Rumpke garbage truck hits, kills bicyclist in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A main thoroughfare in Butler County is partially shut down due to a fatal crash involving a Rumpke residential garbage truck.

The southbound lanes of Dixie Highway, also called State Route 4, are closed between Bishop Avenue and Clinton Avenue until further notice, according to Molly Yeager, Rumpke spokeswoman.

A Rumpke residential garbage truck hit a bicyclist on the corner of Bishop Avenue and southbound Dixie Highway just after 6 a.m. Friday, she tells FOX19 NOW.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Hamilton police are on the scene investigating, Yeager tells FOX19 NOW.

Rumpke’s Safety Team arrived just before 6:30 a.m. and will continue cooperating with the ongoing investigation, she added.

She said Rumpke is keeping the bicyclist in their thoughts and prayers.

Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirms that an accident involving a bicyclist & Rumpke truck is fatal. Scene here at Dixie Hwy in Hamilton @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/pmML5O5BpK — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) November 3, 2023

