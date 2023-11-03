Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Rumpke garbage truck hits, kills bicyclist in Hamilton

A Rumpke residential garbage truck struck and killed a bicyclist at the corner of Bishop Avenue...
A Rumpke residential garbage truck struck and killed a bicyclist at the corner of Bishop Avenue and southbound Dixie Highway early Friday, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office and a Rumpke spokeswoman.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A main thoroughfare in Butler County is partially shut down due to a fatal crash involving a Rumpke residential garbage truck.

The southbound lanes of Dixie Highway, also called State Route 4, are closed between Bishop Avenue and Clinton Avenue until further notice, according to Molly Yeager, Rumpke spokeswoman.

A Rumpke residential garbage truck hit a bicyclist on the corner of Bishop Avenue and southbound Dixie Highway just after 6 a.m. Friday, she tells FOX19 NOW.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Hamilton police are on the scene investigating, Yeager tells FOX19 NOW.

Rumpke’s Safety Team arrived just before 6:30 a.m. and will continue cooperating with the ongoing investigation, she added.

She said Rumpke is keeping the bicyclist in their thoughts and prayers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Phillip Alwell, 19, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a street takeover in Downtown...
19-year-old faces felony charge for involvement in street takeover
Wilder police say 32-year-old Chery Kidwell of Brooksville, Kentucky, was killed when her...
Victim identified in collision that pushed her truck over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
A Covington police chase ended with a vehicle in the Ohio River early Thursday, a teenager...
Covington police chase ends with driver escaping, teen passenger hospitalized, vehicle in Ohio River
Bridgett Hamilton
Cincinnati woman arrested on charge of strangling juvenile

Latest News

A man was shot outside a popular Over-the-Rhine bar early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.
Man shot outside popular OTR bar
Most residents in North Fairmont have heat and hot water again for the first time in days after...
City asks North Fairmount residents to call 311 for hotel rooms after some go 4 days without heat
Cheryl Kidwell, 32, was killed on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 in a crash on I-275 on the bridge over...
Family remembers mother killed in I-275 bridge crash
A woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash while she was helping the victim of another driver...
Good Samaritan speaks out after she was injured in hit-and-run