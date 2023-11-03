Rumpke garbage truck hits person in Hamilton, closing Dixie Highway

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A main thoroughfare in Butler County is shut down right now due to a serious crash involving a Rumpke residential garbage truck.

Dixie Highway, also called State Route 4, is shut down past Symmes Road until further notice, Butler County dispatchers say.

The Rumpke truck hit either a bicyclist or a pedestrian on the corner of Bishop Avenue and Dixie Highway just after 6 a.m. Friday, confirms Molly Yeager, a Rumpke company spokeswoman.

Yeager and dispatchers all said they were unsure of the condition of the person who was struck.

The Fairfield Fire Department sent an ambulance to the scene but so far no one has been taken to a hospital, dispatchers say.

Fairfield and Hamilton police are on the scene investigating.

Rumpe’s Safety Team arrived just before 6:30 a.m. and will continue cooperating with the ongoing investigation, Yeager tells FOX19 NOW.

She said Rumpke is keeping the person struck in their thoughts and prayers.

