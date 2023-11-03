Contests
Woman accused of murdering her 4-month-old called police 9 hours after infant died, prosecutor says

Ja'nasia Green, 23, is accused of murdering her 4-month-old son, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman accused of murdering her 4-month-old called police nine hours after her infant died, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

Powers says Ja’masia Green, 23, is facing two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of endangering children.

If convicted on all counts, she could face a maximum sentence of life in prison with parole after 15 years, Powers said.

On Oct. 25, Green called police around noon to report that her son was unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics arrived at the home on Jones Street, between Derrick Turnbow Avenue and Luke Drive, and tried to perform life-saving measures but were unable to revive him.

Powers adds that paramedics discovered the infant was cold to the touch and had full rigor mortis, meaning the bones and muscles of the infant started stiffening, which usually takes place about two hours after someone dies.

The Hamilton County Coroner ruled the death a homicide, Powers said.

On Saturday, a Hamilton County judge set Green’s bond at $1 million due to the severity of the injuries to the infant.

Powers explains that the child was found to have the following injuries:

  • Blunt trauma
  • Contusions to the left and right eyelids
  • Scars on his neck
  • Contusions and abrasions to the abdominal wall
  • Hemorrhages to both eyes
  • Bleeding beneath the scalp
  • Fractured ribs – both healing and acute
  • Petechiae of the thymus
  • Laceration of the liver
  • Internal bleeding in the abdomen

Police are still investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

