2 people killed in Morgan Township fiery crash, sheriff says

BUTERL COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Morgan Township Saturday, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Jones says deputies were called around 12:15 a.m. to the crash on Chapel and Layhigh Roads.

When they arrived, deputies discovered that one vehicle was fully engulfed with a person trapped inside and another vehicle, determined to be at fault, had heavy front-end damage, Jones said.

Jones says the vehicle with front-end damage was at fault.

The Morgan Township Life Squad was also called to the scene and determined both occupants died at the scene.

It is unclear if drugs and alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.

