Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

2 people killed in Morgan Township fiery crash, sheriff says

Butler County deputies were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Morgan Township...
Butler County deputies were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Morgan Township early Saturday morning.(staff)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTERL COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Morgan Township Saturday, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Jones says deputies were called around 12:15 a.m. to the crash on Chapel and Layhigh Roads.

When they arrived, deputies discovered that one vehicle was fully engulfed with a person trapped inside and another vehicle, determined to be at fault, had heavy front-end damage, Jones said.

Jones says the vehicle with front-end damage was at fault.

The Morgan Township Life Squad was also called to the scene and determined both occupants died at the scene.

It is unclear if drugs and alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheryl Kidwell, 32, was killed on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 in a crash on I-275 on the bridge over...
Family remembers mother killed in I-275 bridge crash
Rumpke garbage truck hits, kills bicyclist in Hamilton
Driver called 911 after Rumpke crash killed bicyclist
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
5 wounded, 1 killed in West End shooting; Mayor calls it ‘horrific tragedy’
A man was shot outside a popular Over-the-Rhine bar early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.
Man shot outside popular OTR bar

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 7:30 a.m.
FOX19 NOW at 7:30 a.m.
1 dead, 5 wounded in West End shooting, Cincinnati police chief says
1 dead, 5 wounded in West End shooting, Cincinnati police chief says
The Final Quarter 11-3-23
The Fairfield fire chief said the man was mowing around a body of water in the Villages of...
Tri-State man remains in ICU after lawnmower accident in Fairfield