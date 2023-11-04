Cincinnati congressman postpones town hall after ‘threats against Jews’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A congressman from Greater Cincinnati said he was forced to postpone a town hall planned for Saturday as a result of “security concerns,” according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

In a thread on Twitter, Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman said Friday he had been warned about potential danger ahead of the town hall planned for Lebanon, in suburban Warren County.

“We’ve been advised by the House Sergeant at Arms and local law enforcement that due to problematic online discourse and very serious national threats against Jews, it’s imperative we take necessary steps to keep people safe,” said Landsman, who is Jewish.

“This is a scary and difficult time, and we want to be sure we stay fully engaged while keeping everyone safe,” wrote the freshman from Cincinnati’s Mount Washington neighborhood.

The town hall had been set for noon Saturday at the Lebanon Public Library. Landsman said the meeting would be rescheduled.

The postponement comes as war in the Middle East has inflamed passions by those who support Israel’s right to strike back after a horrific terror attack, and those who are angry over civilians being killed in Gaza as Israel responds.

Landsman supported an aid package for Israel this week.

“Our Jewish and Muslim friends are in enormous pain right now,” he said in an email to constituents. “The pain and trauma from the loss of life is real and disorienting. We are scared not just for those in Israel and Gaza, but for our own safety with the staggering rise of antisemitism, islamophobia, and violence against Jews and Muslims.”

