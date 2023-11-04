Cincinnati police responding to ‘shooting incident’ in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officers are responding to a “shooting incident,” according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police are at Wade Street in the West End near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium on reports of multiple gunshots.

FOX19 Reporter Chancelor Winn said there were ambulances and emergency crews at the scene and around estimated 10 law enforcement vehicles.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge is reported to have arrived at the location.

Police Chief Theetge is now here on scene @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/XD75x6Snoo — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) November 4, 2023

BREAKING: Very large police presence in the West End near Wade St. Multiple ambulances just left heading to hospitals. Working the scene now to figure out exactly what’s happening @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/BdNeikPumc — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) November 4, 2023

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.