Cincinnati police responding to ‘shooting incident’ in West End
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officers are responding to a “shooting incident,” according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police are at Wade Street in the West End near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium on reports of multiple gunshots.
FOX19 Reporter Chancelor Winn said there were ambulances and emergency crews at the scene and around estimated 10 law enforcement vehicles.
Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge is reported to have arrived at the location.
