Cincinnati Zoo asking for help naming new baby porcupine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced a prickly, but adorable, addition to its zoo family on Friday.

A baby porcupine, smaller than the foot of one of the zoo workers, will become one of its ambassador animals in the near future.

The zoo said the porcupine will join its Cheetah Encounter program.

“We have some adorable news to share!,” the zoo said. “This baby porcupine has joined the Cincinnati Zoo family! She will eventually be one of the ambassador animals in our Cheetah Encounter. Do you have any name suggestions for this little gal?”

Adorable baby porcupine needs a name We have some adorable news to share! This baby porcupine has joined the Cincinnati Zoo family! She will eventually be one of the ambassador animals in our Cheetah Encounter. Do you have any good name suggestions for this little gal? Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Friday, November 3, 2023

