Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati Zoo asking for help naming new baby porcupine

The Cincinnati Zoo announced the newest member of its family on Friday - a female baby...
The Cincinnati Zoo announced the newest member of its family on Friday - a female baby porcupine. The animal will be an ambassador animal for the zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo Facebook)
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced a prickly, but adorable, addition to its zoo family on Friday.

A baby porcupine, smaller than the foot of one of the zoo workers, will become one of its ambassador animals in the near future.

The zoo said the porcupine will join its Cheetah Encounter program.

“We have some adorable news to share!,” the zoo said. “This baby porcupine has joined the Cincinnati Zoo family! She will eventually be one of the ambassador animals in our Cheetah Encounter. Do you have any name suggestions for this little gal?”

Adorable baby porcupine needs a name

We have some adorable news to share! This baby porcupine has joined the Cincinnati Zoo family! She will eventually be one of the ambassador animals in our Cheetah Encounter. Do you have any good name suggestions for this little gal?

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Friday, November 3, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Cheryl Kidwell, 32, was killed on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 in a crash on I-275 on the bridge over...
Family remembers mother killed in I-275 bridge crash
Wilder police say 32-year-old Chery Kidwell of Brooksville, Kentucky, was killed when her...
Victim identified in collision that pushed her truck over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Phillip Alwell, 19, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a street takeover in Downtown...
19-year-old faces felony charge for involvement in street takeover
A Covington police chase ended with a vehicle in the Ohio River early Thursday, a teenager...
Covington police chase ends with driver escaping, teen passenger hospitalized, vehicle in Ohio River

Latest News

Congressman Greg Landsman. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)
Cincinnati congressman postpones town hall after ‘threats against Jews’
Players and fans who witnessed Damar Hamlin collapse during the Buffalo Bills game at the...
Bills Mafia and Damar Hamlin will return to Paycor Stadium Sunday after traumatic event
Local couple creating ‘love boxes’ for parents grieving the loss of a child
Local couple creating ‘love boxes’ for parents grieving the loss of a child
The City of Cincinnati and the Sons and Daughters of Rome installed a new replica of the...
An unsolved crime leads to the installation of a new Capitoline Wolf statue